Abbey slip to fourth consecutive defeat

ABBEY picked up a losing bonus point from their home defeat against Buckingham at Rosehill last Saturday.

The game was one of inconsistency as neither side had a prevailing set piece and possession was never held for long periods of time. Although Buckingham never went behind, they were never comfortable and the game was as close as the score line suggests.

It didn’t take long for the game’s first score, second row James Barker disrupting an Abbey move and offloading well for Tyler Green to score, showing a good turn of pace to finish under the posts, giving fly half Edward Kinmane an easy conversion.

Abbey kept their heads up and came back strong but regardless of a good piece of defensive work by John Malivoire, stepping his way out of trouble on his own try line, Buckingham had the next chance for points. An optimistic 50 metre kick fell short and after a small but subtle intervention from the Buckingham linesman, the ball stayed in play, keeping Abbey under the cosh. Good pressure earned Buckingham the turn over giving Harry Scarr his first try of the game from five metres out. After 15 minutes, Buckingham led12-0.

Abbey quickly fired back five minutes later, using good back ball in the line-out to give the backs a good attacking platform. Captain Will Bevan chipped over and collected to score under the posts in a fine solo effort, but had the forwards to thank for perfect set piece ball.

With newfound confidence, Abbey piled on the pressure and after some good phases of play including a monster hit on the nine by Ed House, and more good line-out ball Abbey were given an easy penalty converted by Ollie Walton, who converted the first try making the score 12-10 to the visitors after half an hour.

The last five minutes of a mixed first half saw Buckingham back on top, despite two good try savers from fullback Jools Greenaway Buckingham showed well practiced form to score from a driving maul, giving Scarr his second of the afternoon. The conversion went amiss meaning the halftime score was 17-12 to the visitors.

The game was won for Buckingham with their aggressive start to the second half. Another maul saw Scarr get his hat-trick but the whole team were to thank as their start put them straight onto the front foot. Abbey did well to sustain this pressure and a new game plan gave them a good platform that allowed them back into the game when it seemed certain that Buckingham would have a relaxed second half.

Some pinpoint box kicks followed by chases that swayed the game in Abbey’s favour, specifically when centre Mike Beckly regained a high ball in their 22 giving Bevan the chance to snipe and score his second from five metres, with Walton taking the game to 22-17.

For the ensuing 10 minutes the game became a stalemate of physicality with the only moments of note being line breaks by either side. Eventually Ollie Walton took another easy three points following one of number eight Max Courtnage’s many barnstorming carries to reduce the arrears to 22-20 after 55 minutes.

As the game reached its final 20 minutes Buckingham ran away with it with Max Nagy scoring in the corner with Kinmane’s conversion after a fine back’s move. Soon after Buckingham took the game to 34-20 with Euan Prime scoring as a result of well-sustained attacking pressure.

Although the game looked dead and buried Abbey fought on and sought to amount an unlikely comeback through a Dave Canham try after a good George House break, Ollie Walton added the extras with an impressive conversion. However, it was not to be and the score remained 34-27 to Buckingham, giving them consecutive wins for the first time in two months and Abbey their fourth loss in a row.