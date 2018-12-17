Injuries take their toll as Hove rally to secure points

HENLEY Hawks Women, off the back of two straight wins, lost out at home to Hove Ladies on Sunday in their Championship South fixture.

The match got off to a tough start for Henley with Hove dominating the first phases of play. Henley were quick to react with big hits from Henderson and Wysocki-Jones.

However, Hove were quick to break through and scored in the corner but were unable to convert. Henley got straight back into the game with good carries from Matthews and Wheeler.

Hove where quick to jump on a tackle and turnover the ball whenever possible and this led to two more tries in the first 20 minutes to give the visitors a 15-0 lead.

Henley adapted their game and some repositioning in the scrum saw Ashman come into the pack and Collins step up to prop. Henley’s scrum gave Davidson the platform to ship the ball out to the wing, utilising the overlap for Edwards to score on the wing to reduce the arrears to 15-5 at half-time. The Hawks dominated the first 20 minutes of the second half as they gave Hove the run around. Speedy breaks from Copley on the wing and Solowin in the centre put the pressure back on the visitors leading to a number of high tackles with the referee issuing a final warning. Following a break down the wing Baker was stopped by a hit to the neck and the Hove player. A yellow card was issued to give the home side a numerical advantage.

Play was paused after Kingman went down with a head and neck injury which resulted in her being taken to hospital and later discharged. When play resumed Henley had a scrum on Hove’s 22.

After playing across the pitch from another good scrum the Henley backs made the most of the overlap leading to Moody bolting across the try line in the corner to put them five points behind, 15-10, with 20 minutes left to play.

The Hawks were fired up and hitting as hard in the 70th minute as they did in the first as their stamina shone through. A sneaky steal in the air from Simpson showed the versatility of the Henley jumpers and put the home side back into attacking play and into Hove’s territory.

Henley then suffered another injury with Davidson going off and Edwards stepping into the number nine position.

With the yellow card up Hove had their full pack back and they managed to score in the corner with just 10 minutes to go. Henley attacked hard and kept them out but they were unable to find the try line.

The coaches player-of-the-match was Tina Simpson while the players’ player-of-the-match went to Kate Edwards.