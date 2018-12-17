Nuns pick up bonus point from improved display

HOSTS Abbey Nuns produced a much-improved display to overturn a 38-0 drubbing at the hands of Blackheath earlier in the season into a 7-3 losing-bonus-point performance in thier Championship South clash on Sunday.

With the score 0-0 draw at half-time, it had been the Nuns who had had the upper hand in the first half, dealing with a fierce wind well and asserting themselves on the game.

Centre Louisa Marion was in fine form, testing Blackheath’s defence with several angular runs while the Nuns were unlucky to not gain anything from sustained pressure in Blackheath’s 22.

Abbey’s forward pack dealt well with the pressure from Blackheath, forcing several errors in the line-out and scrum, while props Hollie King and Jess Potter worked well off scrum-half Ellie Rice to find gaps in Blackheath’s defence.

The Nuns’ own guard of their line was equally as impressive — Hayley Matthews and Gabriella Millard working tirelessly in defence to keep them at bay. A bout of immense defence right on the stroke of half-time to keep the score tied gave the Nuns a good platform for the second half.

The Nuns went ahead after a series of Blackheath infringements allowed fly-half Alice Denton to slot a penalty kick between the posts with ease. Storming runs from flanker Annabel Hawkins consistently put the Nuns on the front foot again and again; although missed opportunities to convert the pressure into points allowed Blackheath to escape each time unscathed.

After fullback Annette Tomas, who had been heavily involved in the contest all game, saw yellow for a no-arms tackle, Blackheath regrouped and started playing their best phases of rugby all afternoon. Eventually centre Lyndsay Whitley broke the line and scored and converted the only try of the afternoon.

The final five minutes was not without drama after another break from Hawkins brought the Nuns within metres of the Blackheath line. However, Blackheath resisted wave after wave of attack until the referee called time on the game.