Prop bags hat-trick as Abbey complete memorable fightback

ABBEY played a fine second half of wet-weather rugby to overturn a sizeable half time deficit at High Wycombe. The visitors trailed 19-0 at the break, but scored 36 unanswered points thereafter, with prop Adam Postlethwaite crossing for a hat-trick of tries.

The victory leaves Abbey in eighth place in Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North with half the fixtures now completed.

Incessant rain greeted the two sides – it refused to relent throughout the match – and Abbey looked the more purposeful team at the start.

Number eight Max Courtnage made an early break, and a series of phases developed. Postlethwaite and outside half Dan Love took play into the home 22, and centres Mike Beckly and George Pawlett, prop Jack Stevenson and second row Toby Staker all handled before the ball was lost.

Abbey’s bright start soon looked a distant memory as High Wycombe scored with ease from their first attack. With just four minutes on the clock, centre Olly Wells burst through some half-hearted defence to cross for a try to the left of the posts. Scrum half Toby Lane converted.

The next 10 minutes saw Abbey dominating possession, with skipper Will Bevan kicking high and Courtnage chasing well, but they conceded a string of penalties when they got into good positions.

George House rescued Abbey when he tidied up a loose ball in his own 22 and after a steady Abbey scrum Beckly and Bevan took play away from the danger area.

More than half an hour had now been played and no more points had been scored but matters changed quickly after that, with two home tries in the space of two minutes. Home number eight Jonathan Forber made a strong run into the Abbey 22, and when the visitors were penalised, Lane’s quick tap caught Abbey napping.

Winger Mitch Green dodged his way over the line and Lane added the conversion. Immediately afterwards the home side was back on the attack again and a good move ended in Croome sprinting over wide on the right after taking Green’s pass. Lane’s conversion attempt dipped just under the bar as Abbey trailed 19-0. Changes were made to the Abbey pack during the first half, with Ollie Charlton, Maurice O’Connell and Ed House replacing Stevenson, Staker and Shaw.

Bevan and O’Connell worked hard in the final stages of the half, but the first 40 minutes ended with Abbey conceding another penalty which the home side booted to safety.

Within minutes of the restart a series of drives took play closer and closer to the home line. Runs from Ed House, O’Connell and hooker Matt Hart all made good ground, and after further progress from Bevan and Courtnage, Postlethwaite drove through a mass of bodies to touch down to the right of the posts. Love landed the conversion.

Second row Adam Brooker claimed the restart kick, and a diagonal run from Bevan sent Abbey on the attack again. Greenaway found a good touch, and Courtnage made 15 metres from the base of a retreating scrum.

Abbey kept the pressure on and Greenaway, Strugar and Love linked well to take play into the High Wycombe 22 again. A series of drives involving Postlethwaite, George House, Stevenson and Charlton resulted in the latter being held up over the line, but a score was not long in coming. Play switched to the far left hand side of the field, and after another bout driving on the home line, referee Jon Chapman ran around under the posts and awarded a penalty try. He explained after the match that he had warned two separate home forwards for trying to play the ball in an offside position.

Abbey were now back in the game and drew level on the hour mark with an opportunist score. A speculative kick up the left wing from Bevan should really have been covered by the home defence, but Courtnage and Ed House gave chase, with the latter diving to score under the noses of the home defenders. The conversion attempt drifted wide.

Bevan, Courtnage and Strugar launched the next attack and when play was halted under the shadow of the home posts, High Wycombe were penalised. Love’s simple kick put Abbey into the lead they never looked likely to surrender.

Courtnage, Beckly, Stevenson and O’Connell all handled from the restart, and soon play was once again in the home 22. Good drives from Postlethwaite and Stevenson resulted in High Wycombe conceding a penalty. Abbey opted to go for a scrum, and after Courtnage broke and was held just short of the line, Postlethwaite plunged over under the posts for the bonus point try. Love converted to make the score 29-19, and at this point Shaw returned in place of Brooker.

Soon after Courtnage broke from a scrum and the forwards drove towards the line. Once again it was Postlethwaite who burrowed over to claim a collector’s item — a prop forward’s hat-trick. Love again converted and with five minutes remaining the game was safe.

Staker returned for George House in the dying minutes, and Abbey’s final task was to stop their hosts getting a try-scoring bonus point. They did this to perfection, refusing to allow High Wycombe even as far as the half way line.

Postlethwaite and Shaw nearly created a late try for winger Alex Langford-Pollard, and the game ended with Abbey very much in the driving seat.

Abbey: J Greenaway, A Langford-Pollard, G Pawlett, M Beckly, K Strugar, D Love, W Bevan, A Postlethwaite, M Hart (J Stevenson, 49 mins), J Stevenson (O Charlton, 31 mins), T Staker (M O’Connell, 38 mins), A Brooker (C Shaw, 69 mins), C Shaw (E House, 38 mins), G House (T Staker, 79 mins), M Courtnage.