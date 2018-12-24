Matthews’ brace secures bonus point from away day defeat

HENLEY Hawks Women secured a bonus point from their final match of the year as they went down to a 22-10 defeat at Thurrock on Sunday.

The Hawks started slowly and allowed the strong running Thurrock flanker to score early. This was further worsened by a yellow card for Henderson for a late tackle.

Henley made their presence known with big hits from Collins and Edwards, and the forwards began dominating at scrums. Baker and Copley in the centres made good yards in the middle of the field and allowed the ball to reach Moddy at fullback and test the Thurrock defence.

The home side took advantage of the extra space and a quick tap penalty saw them score again, and Henley needed to work hard to keep their heads up.

Thomas came on to play at nine and with quick play allowed Matthews, Wysocki-Jones and Etheridge to smash holes in the Thurrock defence.

Thurrock were on the back foot and the pressure forced turnovers and the Hawks kicked downfield, forcing errors from the back three. With Simpson and Tavinor controlling the scrum Thurrock buckled and Matthews powered over for the score to make it 10-5. A turnover allowed Thurrock’s pacey winger to run around and under the posts to make it 17-5 at half-time.

The second half started brightly and saw the Hawks retain a lot of possession in opposition territory. Thurrock were hesitant to scrummage, but got no change in their line-out with Wheeler stealing consistently.

Discipline began to slip on both sides and back chat saw Edwards and an opposition player off for 10 minutes. Thurrock took this opportunity to increase the score, and Henley found themselves out of a losing bonus point at 22-5.

Substitutions Loney and Franklin brought hard running and strong tackling which reinvigorated Henley, and with Williams pulling strings from fly-half they forced Thurrock back onto their own try line.

From short range Matthews was again unstoppable and brought the score to 22-10. Discipline continued to be an issue, and both sides saw yellow again this time with Franklin returning to the side line.

Henley were determined not to leave empty handed and defended solidly on their own line to prevent further scores. Wheeler used grubbers to the corners to keep the game in the Thurrock 22 and the dominant forwards allowed for a penalty in front of the posts. Edwards narrowly missed but the pressure remained on Thurrock who couldn’t escape their own half and were relieved by the final whistle.

Players’ player of the match was awarded to Henderson and coaches player to Etheridge.