King’s try ensures Nuns gain point from Bath defeat

ABBEY NUNS powered to their fourth losing bonus-point in as many games despite succumbing to a 25-17 defeat at Bath Ladies last Saturday, writes Fiona Tomas.

An uncharacteristic slow start from Abbey allowed the hosts to capitalise in the pouring rain and freezing temperatures as Bath ran in two unanswered tries after only a quarter of an hour played.

Annette Tomas pulled a score back after Ellie Rice and Alice Denton helped reignite some structure to the visitors and breach Bath’s 22, with fly-half Denton adding the extras.

Abbey’s first try did nothing to numb Bath’s attacking threat and intelligent kicking from the hosts’ fly-half Sarah Holloway saw them claim their third try – rewarded in pursuit of a dangerously unpredictable ball.

Moments later, Hayley Matthews executed a well-timed pass to Tomas, who was tackled illegally by a Bath player who was subsequently sinbinned.

Buoyed by the extra woman, Abbey’s forwards sprung into life with a series of strong carries led by stalwart Meaghan Fowler cleverly sucked in the Bath defence to allow Louisa Burgham to dart over for her maiden try of the season.

Burgham continued her fine form with several runs but the Nuns remain thwarted by Bath’s defensive line and worsening weather conditions. Quick turnovers from Bath allowed the match to switch from end to end and eventually the host’s persistence paid off as their winger crossed in the corner.

But in a game which saw Nat Bow earn her 50th cap in an Abbey shirt, it was the Emmer Green outfit who enjoyed the more jubilant albeit bittersweet ending before heading into the festive season, when prop Hollie King crashed over the line to secure Abbey a vital losing bonus point.

The result sees Abbey Nuns remain three points clear of the bottom of the table, but to secure their future in Championship 1 South, they must look to take maximum points from their last three games of the season.