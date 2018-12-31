Bulls end year on high note

HENLEY Bulls ended the year with a 29-10 win at Ealing 2nds last Saturday.

With several new faces the Bulls kicked off on a narrow pitch and tried to show their attacking intent when young Matthew Dalyrmple, starting his first game at fly half, put Tom Payne in a hole and he made a 40 metre break.

The forwards started to make in-roads into the Ealing defence but silly mistakes allowed Ealing to clear their lines. However, it was the scrum, with Jim Hadfield, Henry Penrose and captain Andrew Stobbs in the front driving forward that allowed the Bulls to get a scrum on the five metre line which was controlled well by Jimmy Wright. This allowed Ben Venner to pounce on the ball and go over the line. With the conversion the Bulls led 7-0.

The Bulls were straight back on the attack with Venner allowing the pack time to run onto the ball at pace as big carries came from Adam Neal, Stobbs and Penrose.

The Bulls kept coming back, with Archie Van Dijk, Tapua and Tom Durrant attacking in open space. Soon after Dalrymple fed Peter Kerins to crash over to put the Bulls 12-0 up at half time.

The Bulls kicked off the second half with the wind behind them and got onto the front foot with carries from Will Janes and debutant Charlie Dominy. This led to Kerins taking a kick at the posts to make it 15-0.

Ealing came straight back, and it was their first visit to the Bulls 22 that led to a penalty to make the score 15-3. This spurred the Bulls on again and a solid scrum with Simon Matthews allowed Dalyrmple to throw a miss pass to put Janes in a big hole who drew the Ealing fullback to put Van Dijk in the corner, 22-3.

A scrum on the 22 metre allowed the forwards to pick and drive to towards the Ealing line before Rudd dived over and Kerins added the extras to make the score 29-3. The Bulls relaxed and Ealing finished strongly to reduce the arrears to 29-10.