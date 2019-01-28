League leaders hit back to sink Abbey

A GOOD first half from Abbey could not be sustained and a single try from Ed House was outscored by Windsor’s six during last Saturday’s Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North League encounter.

From the start of the game the pattern of play was defined — Windsor playing at pace, spreading the ball wide for their speedy wingers, whilst Abbey relied on tight driving from the pack to make ground.

Five minutes in, Windsor notched up their first try. The backs spread the ball and as Abbey’s defence stretched to cover the wing, space was left for Patrick Burch to go through in the centre, with fullback Jack Gaylor adding the extras.

Abbey’s pack took the battle straight back with a series of pick and drives. They encamped on the opposition try line, and Ed House was rewarded with a try, but only after Will Bevan’s touch down hadn’t been spotted by referee Julian Rainford. Charlie Shackleford first added the extras followed by a penalty goal three minutes later to put Abbey 10-7 ahead.

Abbey kept the lead until three minutes before the break when a free kick to Windsor saw the ball whisked out to winger James Cullen to make the most of his space and dab down, too wide out for the conversion. This gave Windsor a narrow half time advantage 12-10.

Windsor had impressed, not just with their speed of play but their clever off loads and a pack strong enough to have the edge in the scrums. Abbey competed strongly, Jules Greenaway at fullback was busy defending from the start, and had put Abbey in useful attacking positions with his running. Gerry Sutherland at number eight had a good day, reliable as his scrum edged backwards, and rescuing Abbey from a period of sustained defence winning turnover ball on his try line and charging up field to relieve the danger.

Hooker Matt Hart, Abbey’s man-of-the-match, linked well with Jeremy Knights in the line-out to ensure a high ratio of line-out wins and centres Mike Beckly and Charlie Shackleford made their presence felt, both defending and driving forward. Ollie Charlton, Max Courtnage, and Chris Munce were all called upon as replacements to show the visitors’ strength in depth.

Abbey’s second half performance fell away whilst Windsor maintained theirs, running in another four tries supplied by scrum half Stuart Koutsouris, flanker James Winter, replacement Jack Bingham and a second from Patrick Burch, with only one converted.

Windsor’s win extends their lead at the top to 10 points clear of second placed Buckingham. Abbey stay in eighth position and host Slough tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 2.30pm.

Abbey: Orrburns, Hart, Postlethwaite, Knights, O’Connell, Shaw, E House, Sutherland, Bevan, Malvoire, Pawlett, Beckley, Langford-Pollard, Greenaway. Replacements (all used): Charlton, Courtnage, Munce.