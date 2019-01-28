Guildford have no answer as Vultures maintain record

THE veterans side of Henley Rugby Club, the Henley Vultures, continued their unbeaten campaign this season with a strong performance against Guildford Veterans at Dry Leas.

A good start by the Vultures saw them race into a 17-0 lead after 10 minutes. The early tries were scored by the experienced forwards Jim Hadfield and Ben Glossop after good driving and phase play up front, and then by Kaz Meloshi, who beat four players with sheer pace over 50 meters after strong tackling by Chris Darke had forced a turn-over.

Guildford then became much more competitive and it was not until 15 minutes into the second half that the Vultures scored again.

The Guildford revival coincided with a number of errors from the Vultures, who thought they had the game in the bag after their fine start and it soon became clear that they would have to work hard to achieve victory.

The Guildford back line looked dangerous when they did get some possession, but some strong defensive work by the Vultures, especially from the tireless lock forwards Tim Simmonds and Adie Smith.

The Vultures pack had the sizeable Guildford unit on the retreat in the tight for much of the game and also won the line-out battle.

The second half scoring was started by debutant John Nicholls, who has played for both the Bulls and Vikings this season, and his massive work rate belies his 49 years.

David O’Leary, who having come onto the left wing at half-time, capped a fine performance with a pacy weaving run to the corner from over 40 meters out.

The final score went to man-of-the-match Adie Smith after a period of strong pressure just before the final whistle.

The Vultures have a busy programme ahead of them with 12 games in the second half of the season, followed by the Simon Priestley Memorial Veterans 10’s Tournament which will take place on May 11 and 12.