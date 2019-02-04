Payne shines as Vultures march on

HENLEY Vultures consolidated their position at the top of the Surrey Vets League as they triumphed 46-15 at Harlequin Amateur Vets.

Playing on the banks of the Thames in the shadow of the Lensbury Club, a crisp clear day and firm playing surface allowed the Vultures to produce plenty of flowing rugby.

The powerful Vultures pack was quickly into gear, led by the imperious Matt Payne, and they dismantled the Harlequins set piece. Scrum turnovers led to Payne and captain Campbell combining to set winger Kaz Meloshi free for two tries, one of which was from his own 22.

Although playing into the wind, the Vultures exhibited some slick handling, which delivered tries for the brothers Adrian and Nick Smith, and also for fullback Dot Cotton, which meant a half-time score of 29-0 to the visitors.

Henley made several changes after the break, and the second half was a much more even affair, with both sides scoring three tries and featuring some titanic battles between former Hawks skipper Mark Venner and his brother, who played many times for Harlequins at the top level.

Further tries for the Vultures came from Campbell, Robin Nicholas, and David O’Leary, on the scoresheet for the second successive week.