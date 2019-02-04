Evans’ kick bags win that staves off relegation threat

HENLEY Hawks Women pulled off an impressive victory at Bath in their penultimate Championship South match of the season on Sunday to maintain their Championship South status.

The game started well with the Hawks battling to keep Bath away from the try line. The physicality and intensity was high from the off with some hard hits and hand offs from Henderson and Collins. The Henley forwards were dominant in their tackling with Bath struggling to gain metres despite being in Henley’s 22.

The first 20 minutes saw some strong carries from Matthews and Henderson but the forwards continued to make hard work of it as the Hawks needed to make ground. The space was open on the wing with the backs eager to get a run with the ball.

Bath were strong in the scrum and won the Henley ball. Some quick play from the home side out to the backs gave Bath space to run wide but Henley stood strong with some good defensive tackles from Wilkie and a good chase back from Moody beating Bath.

The home side were eager to kick for territory but the Henley back three were not phased with Moody taking the high ball and having a strong run at Bath.

Bath’s defence were set quickly and would not allow the Hawks to break their line. Another strong run came from Wilkie from Henley’s try line but into a high tackle from Bath. A penalty was given to Henley. The Henley line-out stood strong providing quick ball seeing the visitors making good meters with a strong break from Etheridge charging up the left wing into Bath’s half.

Some errors in connection with the Henley backs saw the ball lost. The Bath line-out was too quick for Wheeler to steal and turned quickly into a maul. Quick hands from Bath gave them another go at Henley but line speed from Henley forced Bath to knock on.

There were further errors from Bath with a forward pass which the referee was quick to spot.

Bath continued to battle Henley which took them past the 22. Some strong picks from the hosts saw them creeping closer to the Henley try line. A strong pick from Bath saw them dive low over the try line to go 5-0 up. The conversion was missed.

From the restart in the second half the Hawks kicked well and kept the intensity demonstrated in the first half up. Henley came out strong with some fierce line speed in defence and clinical decisions to kick to space from Williams and Edwards.

The Hawks forwards continued to make ground with Wysoki-Jones and Matthews and soon after a strong pick saw Henderson dive over the Bath try line to level the scores before Evans kicked the conversoin to put the visitors ahead.

Changes were made but the physicality and intensity remained high from the Hawks forcing Bath to make handling errors.

The Bath scrum had lost its drive with Henley pushing back strongly not allowing the hosts to play the quick ball seen in the first half. The tempo remained high and the decision making remained clinical from Henley.

A break came from Simpon charging through Bath’s middle but was unable to get the offload away. The clock was ticking, and Henley fought to keep Bath well away from the try line. Time was called by the referee and the ball was kicked out of play.

The coaches’ players of the match were Morgan Henderson and Holly Williams while the players’ player went to Kate Edwards.