Mistakes prove to be costly for Bulls

HENLEY BULLS went down to a narrow defeat at home to Zoo Shield league leaders Bournemouth 2nds last Saturday.

The Bulls made a fast start with scrum half Toby Howe, playing his first match since April, spotting a hole and broken throw before sending a kick forward for Jimmy Wright to sprint through and touch down for the first score of the game.

The visitors hit back when a kick forward was poorly dealt with by the Bulls, Bournemouth claimed and then broke through tackles to score an unconverted try.

The Bulls defence was being tested with plenty of tackles being made. However, Bournemouth scored under the posts several phases later.

The visitors’ pack was now on the front foot and were running hard at the Bulls defence. Good tackling from the Bulls’ back row of Liam Goodison, captain Scott White and Jimmy Wright helped to keep the visitors at bay. However, ill discipline at the break down saw them forced back into 22. A line-out to Bournemouth was caught and the pack soon had a rolling maul drive to the Bulls’ line which was scored.

Mistakes and ill discipline continued from the Bulls and a break in open play saw Jack Robinson make a 40 metre break, only for the Bulls to be penalised at the break down for going off their feet.

Several phases later and more infringements meant Bournemouth had a penalty in front of the posts to pull the score back to 20-7 to Bournemouth.

The Bulls then put together their best spell since the opening five minutes of the match as the front row of Simon Morris, Henry Penrose, and Elliot Deacon started to make metres in the tight and moved their way up towards the line. With the forwards carrying hard this allowed room for the Bulls backs to get the ball in space and on the front foot. However, a mistake brought an end to the half.

The second half kicked off with a mistake from the Bulls which put Bournemouth straight back on the front foot, an over throw on the home line allowed the visitors forward to catch and drive over.

From the restart Charlie Dominy put a big tackle in to lift the spirit of the home side. The game was being played at a far higher speed as Sam Qulech was allowed to put the speedy Bulls backs into spaces.

The Bournemouth defence held strong and were able to nullify the attacks and make turnovers. However, a lose kick was fielded by Robinson to put his foot down and went round the defence to create a two-on-one situation with the Bournemouth fullback, a well timed pass saw Rhyan Scott-Young sprint into the corner.

The line speed of the Bulls defence soon allowed Will Janes an inception to sprint in from 40 metres to score. Qulech added the extras, to reduce the deficit to 25-19 with 10 minutes remaining.