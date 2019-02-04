Denton bags brace to help boost Abbey Nuns’ survival hopes

ABBEY NUNS’ hopes of maintaining their Championship South status were handed a resounding boost after battling to a 22-7 victory against Trojans on Sunday, writes Fiona Tomas.

In a crucial bottom-of-the-table encounter in which both sides were looking to quell their relegation fears, an unconverted Alice Denton try was all that separated the sides at the break.

But Abbey responded to the home support with two further tries – including a second from Denton – to seal a handsome win.

The hosts started brightly, with strong carries from Annabel Hawkins and Fi Manning angling the Nuns on the front foot.

Prolonged periods of territory in Trojans’ half eventually saw Denton perfectly exploit a gap in the visitors’ defence following a scrum five metres out.

Moments later, at the other end, frantic defending from Ellie Rice and Gabriella Millard hustled out a threatening attack which proved pivotal for Abbey’s momentum.

The duo’s efforts ensured Abbey led by a slender 5-0 at the break but, unlike other times where they have faltered in second half-encounters, the host’s maturity shone through after the restart.

Centres Lia Gingell and Louisa Burgham brazenly carved lines through Trojans’ defence, which was reduced to 14 after their captain Donna Rose saw yellow.

Buoyed by the extra woman – along with a series of several forward carries – Denton dotted down her second to the rapturous cheers of Rose Hill, before converting.

Moments later, Joey Fowler regained the ball at a line-out to release full-back Annette Tomas who, despite sprinting the length of the pitch, was caught just short of the whitewash.

But a patient Abbey re-drove at the line again and it seemed apt that Tomas had the final word on the attacking masterpiece she had orchestrated from her own half – picking a line off Rice to cross for her team’s third.

The visitors pulled a score back following a period of Abbey indiscipline – but it was the home side who triumphantly ended proceedings.

In the dying minutes, the Nuns’ forward trident of Jess Potter, Claire Stevens and Hollie King spearheaded an attack which eventually saw King wrestle her way over the line to the resounding roars of the Rose Hill faithful.

The result looks set to galvanise Abbey ahead of another crucial encounter against sixth-place Henley on February 10 where a win would secure their Championship survival.