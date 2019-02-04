Inconsistent Abbey ease to comfortable bonus point win

ABBEY’S shackles were let loose in a yet another bonus point win to continue their alternating run of form at Rosehill last Saturday.

The home side were favourites entering the match, with three big victories in their last three encounters with the visitors, who were 16 points and three positions behind Abbey in the league table and their run of five straight losses was extended as Abbey emerged comfortable victors.

Abbey began the game on top, turning the ball over from their kick off and carrying their way into the Slough 22.

It was an afternoon of frustratingly inconsistent set pieces but Abbey showed that they have the ability to be devastating off the scrum or line-out with their first try. Some good phase play and carrying by Charles Shackleford and Chris Shaw drew the Slough defence in enabling Jeremy Knights to pick a good line and finish on the left flank.

Abbey maintained their pressure with some notable carries by Max Courtnage and Russell Orrburns but were let down by some poor line-outs. The forwards did manage to bully their opposition with much higher physicality in open play, giving the backs an opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking; Shackleford kicking two identical penalties to make the score 11-0 after 25 minutes.

Dominance in possession ensued for Abbey, and the 30th minute was a turning point. A rare chance of possession for Slough in their 22 through a line-out was disrupted by captain Will Bevan who left two defenders behind to score once again in the left corner, only this time Shackleford added a difficult conversion to make the deficit 18 points.

With the bit between their teeth Abbey added another before half time and were unfortunate not to add a couple more. Replacement Jack Stevenson and Gerry Sutherland carried well giving fly-half John Malivoire time to grubber through for fullback Jules Greenaway to score after beating his man to the ball. Shackleford converted again before a change in pitch to accommodate for a head injury to a Slough player. This signalled a loss in momentum and the score remained 25-0 at the break.

The second half was a forgettable affair with neither side able to build much momentum and time in possession, but looked otherwise when number eight Courtnage carried off the back of a scrum to score the bonus point try as the conditions worsened.

Despite having marched Slough backwards on a number of scrums, the visitors were able to steal the Abbey ball from a scrum to score unexpectedly after 50 minutes; number eight Joseph Sole scoring a similar try to Courtnage after beating a few defenders off a pick and go. This made the score 30-5 to the home side. From here on in the game went quiet for 15 minutes, the only moments of note being two yellow cards for either side in quick succession, Slough’s Ignacio Lopez for dissent and Courtnage for intentional offside.

The penultimate score of the game came after both sides returned to 15 players, Gerry Sutherland beating three players after picking a fantastic line off a Will Bevan quick tap penalty, this capped off a great performance by the back rower.

The match returned to a passive affair marred by missed tackles and dropped balls until a poorly timed Mike Beckly tackle saw him sit the last few minutes out in the sin bin. This time Slough capitalised the extra-man advantage with Joseph Sole grabbing a second after some fine offloading work by fly-half Max Miles, who added the conversion on the fulltime whistle to end the game at 35-12.