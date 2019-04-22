Scott-Young bags four tries as Bulls triumph

HENLEY BULLS, playing their first Zoo League match since February, ran out comfortable winners at Old Albanians Romans last Saturday.

The visitors, buoyed by the weather and pitch being dry that made for a day for running rugby, started brightly and it wasn’t long before a break by Jimmy Wright allowed Iwan MacRae to score out wide with Peter Kerins adding the extras from the touch line.

It was all pressure from the Bulls, with a dominant line, and this soon led to good passing from Henry Penrose to Rhyan Scott-Young, who hit the line at speed to burst through the defence and sprinted in from the half-way line.

Straight from the kick off the Bulls were straight back on the attack, led by Ben Venner — normally a scrum half but playing fly half, was pulling the strings — the ball was moved out wide to Tapua who drew the last defender and fed Venner to crash over.

The Bulls were keeping the ball alive and moving it about, going through the phases to allow Scott-Young to sprint in for his second of the afternoon.

Alan Awcock, playing his first game back since damaging his shoulder against Canterbury last March, looked in fine form, and it was his break that led to Tapua taking the ball to the five meter line, before off loading to Archie Van Dijk to drive over.

Van Dijk was then straight back into the action, making a break before feeding Scott-Young to jog in for his hat-trick. A dominant scrum then allowed Venner to take the ball to the line and a clever off load behind the defence for Awcock to touch for his first try.

Soon after the roles were reversed as it was Awcock’s off load that found Venner and crashed over for his second try of the afternoon as the Bulls led 46-0 at half-time.

The second half started with a short hail down pour, which made the ball slippery and there were numerous knock ons. The Romans used this to their advantage as they worked they way up to the Bulls line.

A line-out drive led to a maul being stepped up and driven over by the Romans. With their tails up, the Romans came straight back, and kept possession and worked their way up to the Bulls line, a similar line-out and drive allowed them to score their second try of the afternoon.

The Bulls hit back with good work by Wright, Lovatt, and Charlie Dominy allowing them to get into the Romans 22 for the first time in the second half.

Adam Wilson, making his debut for the Bulls, fed Venner, who threw a dummy before sprinting in for his hat-trick. A good move soon after allowed 17-year-old Morgan MacRae to make a break and feed Scott-Young who sprinted for the line, only to be caught just short. The Romans were penalised and a quick tap from Wright allowed him to power his way over.

With just a few minutes of the match remaining the Bulls pushed for another score and it was Scott-Young who crashed over for his fourth try of the afternoon.