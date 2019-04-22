Abbey end campaign with huge win on road

ABBEY ended their season with a 12-try romp against struggling Littlemore last Saturday.

This game did not qualify for a Southern Counties North league encounter as Littlemore did not have enough registered players to qualify, but honoured the fixture by fielding a team so the two sides could have a match.

Abbey were in a different class, starting the brighter team with a well-timed interception from Jeremy Knights, putting Abbey on the front foot which flanker Chris Shaw quickly benefitted from with a short-range try, Ollie Walton adding the extras.

Littlemore responded well with a series of well-timed carries, but dogged Abbey defence kept them at the half-way line. Soon enough the defence turned into attack with a good turnover from Max Courtenage which led to Will Bevan crossing.

A fine chase from centre Arron Ross saw him tackle the full back on the try line, turn the ball over and score his side’s third and moments later, due to a missed tackle, his second and Abbey’s fourth.

A good end to the first half saw flanker Ed House sprint the length of the pitch and offload to Jon Malivoire making the half time score 33-0.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Shaw completing his brace, Charlie Shackleton scoring after a well-timed pass from Jules Greenaway and Ross completed his hat-trick after a burst of pace up the centre.

A moment of genius from captain Bevan saw him flick a kick into Ollie Walton’s arms, scoring his maiden try and seconds later, Adam Brooker fed him for his brace. Replacements were made and coach Luke Harding enjoyed his debut try in Abbey hoops within 42 seconds of gracing the pitch.

Knights finished off yet another break by House which rounded off the game for Abbey at 76-0.