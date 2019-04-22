Championship Plate triumph for Hawks

HENLEY Hawks Women put in a fine performance to secure the Championship Plate as they ran out 33-0 winners against Trojans at Stourbridge last Sunday.

A scrappy start to the match ended with the ball going straight into touch. Henley started their line-out game strongly with them winning the Trojans’ put ins.

The first 10 minutes were hotly contested with hard lines from Kate Edwards and Ellis Collins leading to Ann-Marie Shrimpton finding the first score under the sticks, with Edwards’ boot converting.

Trojans hit back but with errors from both sides it was down to the packs. Scrums were evenly matched, but Henley came out on top, giving them the platform to work from.

Edwards’ footwork enabled her to make a break downfield and after Trojans cleared the ball, a safe Hawks line-out allowed Collins to run a hard line and give Gen Moody the space to run it in.

After the restart and more handling errors, the back row of Jeni Kingman, Anne Wheeler and Collins, put pressure on the picks off the scrum to keep Trojans on the back foot. Quick hands out to the back from the half-back pairing of Ellie Davidson and Holly Williams allowed Hawks to stretch their legs and make more metres from Franklin on the wing.

Hawks kicked off and pressured Trojans early in the second half into clearing from their own 22. Trojans lost their discipline and penalties close to their line giving Wheeler the chance to take a quick tap and crash it over the line.

From the restart Yas Matthews made an impact off the bench with quick hands to Edwards to make solid ground. Trojans tried to relieve the pressure but the ball fell straight into the arms of Moody who crossed the pitch with speed to score in the opposite corner.

With the momentum in their favour the Hawks took it to the line-out, with arrows from Julia Ethridge to Wheeler, for a catch and drive that saw Collins score her first ever try for Henley.

Trojans rallied for the final 15 minutes with gusto and put pressure on the Hawks and a moment of ill-discipline saw Sam Page sent to the bin. However, with the goal of keeping the opposition score-line to nil, tackles from Lisa Tavinor, Tina Simpson and Bobby Barrett, stopped the forward momentum and Shannon Loney and Emma Browning (now on the wing) ensured that Trojans did not breach the white line.

Hawks awards went to Moody for her impressive runs, Edwards for her kicks and Collins for her tackling and effort.