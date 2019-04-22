Impressive Hawks run riot on travels with eight-try haul

HENLEY HAWKS produced one of their best away performances of the season to demolish a hard working Old Albanian side by eight tries to three last Saturday.

However, results elsewhere mean the Hawks can no longer reach the end of the season play-offs with just one match of the season remaining.

Henley’s intent was clear from the start as they relentlessly attacked the home side’s lines with some intelligent off loading and power plays. This led to David Hyde hitting a trademark hard line and powering his way over after only four minutes. Liam ONeill taking over kicking duties converted to give Henley an early upper hand.

It wasn’t long before the visitors were camped back on the host line creating openings and forcing some furious defence. However, it wasn’t long before the evergreen Xavier Andre found a gap and a combination of pace and power saw him score wide out.

With a score of 12-0 in the visitors favour after only 10 minutes the signs looked ominous for the hosts. They did have some pressure on the Henley line but a fine turnover from Scott White relieve any threat and Henley were able to play themselves out of trouble. Next on the score board was Ryan O’Neill who had shown some powerful and penetrating running to out pace the defence and cross wide out, his brother Liam converted the try from wide out.

Scott White was next to score after some clever interplay from forwards and backs allowed the Henley flanker to cap a fine performance going over close to the posts with O’Neill adding the extras.

With only a few minutes to half time there was still an opportunity for Liam O’Neill to score wide out and bring to a close a remarkable first half with the Hawks leading 31-0.

Immediately after half time the now dominant Henley eight produced a solid scrummage and a set piece training move saw Ryan O’Neill crash over close to the posts with his brother once again converting.

At 38-0 down it would have been easy for the hosts to capitulate further but to their credit they stuck manfully to their task and produced three good scores of their own albeit from Henley’s mistakes.

There was time for further scores from Leo Webb, who again showed his growing maturity and again from David Hyde to bring up the half century and a satisfactory afternoon. With a week off and time to recuperate before the final game of the season Henley can reflect on perhaps their best away performance of the season.

Henley Hawks: L O’Neill, J Robinson, R O Neill, X Andre, G Griffiths, D Barnes, L Webb, B Cook, T Emery, D Manning,D Hyde, J. Albon capt, S White, M Lowe, A Bradley. Replacements: G Wood, G Primett, I Stock, L Goodison, T Hall.