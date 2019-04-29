Hawks youngsters unbeaten on Easter tour

A SQUAD of 18 Henley Hawks U12s finished their season in style on a three-day tour to Worcester and the Cotswolds, under the management of Ed and Ben Horner.

First up was the Worcester Warriors festival where the Hawks started in style against Cheltenham.

The Hawks’ forwards controlled the game up front from the off with Ryan Evans and Oscar Thomas crashing over early, followed by a brace of tries for Will Corbett as the back line cut loose with Charlie Ashford providing clean service from scrum half. Hugo Donald added to the score with a break down the left before Alfie Malcolm muscled over to complete a 6-0 victory.

Next up were a strong Bridgnorth team. Bridgnorth were quicker out of the blocks with an early try, but the Hawks settled into the game with Ollie Goforth and Jonny Noctor relentless at the breakdown, and the backline refused to let Bridgnorth settle with impressive pressure. Sam Winters scored a trade mark try from at inside centre breaking from his own half, before Evans and Donald added further scores, and Winters completed his brace and a 4-1 win.

The final game was against an undefeated Oswestry team who had topped their group. Louis Wilson, Arthur Schrier and Lawrence Walker soon found themselves in a dogfight up front with Oswestry using size to their advantage and they quickly raced away to a 3-0 lead with missed tackles costing the Hawks.

A switch of tactics saw the Hawks come out of the blocks with Corbett scoring early on. Seb Bourne was fearless under the high ball and running impressive lines from fullback, and Winters robbed their fullback under a high ball from Bourne and popped to a rampaging Thomas in support who crashed over to make it a one try game.

With the clock ticking down the Hawks stole the ball in midfield and Donald sent a beautifully weighted pass out to Hunter Rey who accelerated away to score in the left corner completing a fine comeback and a 3-3 draw.

The following day saw the Hawks head to Stow-on-the Wold RFC for a match against one of the strongest clubs in Gloucestershire.

Stow started strongly with two converted tries before an interception took them to 19-0 up at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks got their act together and pulled it back to 19-14 at half-time with tries from Bourne and Winters. Charlie Baker and Will O’Hagan ran some good lines from wing and full back and the Hawks did what they do best putting on a display of great running rugby.

Ollie Johnson broke down the blind from scrum half to score in the corner before an unstoppable Evans added another and Corbett’s second brace of the weekend saw the Hawks finish off the tour 26-42 winners and undefeated.