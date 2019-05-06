Wolfhounds have edge in Dry Leas showdown

HENLEY BULLS lost out in their final game of the season against the Wolfhounds, a team that they lost to with the last play of the game way back in September.

It was a dry day with a swirling wind, perfect for running rugby and the game did not disappoint. The Wolfhounds kicked off the game and straight away Tom Priestley, normally a forward but playing on the wing, made a half break which put the Bulls on the front foot. The collisions were big by both teams, with young Zach Nearchou making his debut, giving the Wolfhounds all sorts of problems. The Bulls made sure the pressure counted and it was Jimmy Wright crossing in the far corner.

The visitors hit back as a poor kick and a couple of missed tackles allowed the Wolfhounds to score in the corner.

The Bulls kicked back off, as the Wolfhounds moved the ball out wide and it was the winger that showed a clean pair of heels to score in the corner. The Wolfhound forwards were starting to get on top in the scrum and at the ruck and it was only some heroic defence from Iwan MacRae and Archie Van Dijk that kept them out.

The pressure in the scrum soon told, which allowed the Wolfhounds to score with a push over. With the Bulls not able to keep the ball, it was soon a bonus point try for the visitors after some more missed tackles from the Bulls.

After the restart a good tackle by Charlie Dominy allowed the Bulls to gain the ball and keep hold to apply some pressure but a penalty allowed the Wolfhounds to clear their lines. The Bulls turned the ball over and it was Priestley who made a break up into the 22 meter line, a quick ruck allowed Nearchou to pick the ball up from the ruck and sprint in.

This gave confidence to the Bulls and they were able to build up some more phases together, Adam Neal, Liam Goodison and Ed Houghton all making good carries. On the stroke of half time the Bulls conceded and were 31-12 down.

The Bulls made a storming start to the second half and it was the backs that were finding space. Iwan MacRae was caught just short of the line, but the ball was recycled and Toby Stevens showed his power and strength to reach the line.

From the restart a misplaced kick right into the dangerous Wolfhound winger caused all sorts of problems for Henley Bulls. A few weak tackles soon led to a try been conceded.

The remaining minutes of the game were dominated by the Bulls as they pulled back from being 36-19 down to 36-33.

The forwards were making yards and the backs were making breaks putting the Wolfhounds on the back foot. First to score was fly half Sam Qulech who managed to bounce and twist himself over the line, this was after good forward drive with Simon Matthews and Rowan Fuller leading.

The next score came after a break by Van Dijk, who carried up to the five meter line before captain Goodison dived over. From the kick off it was Van Dijk who made a half break but it didn’t go to hand and the Wolfhounds, who were clinical, finished.

The Bulls were not finished yet and came bouncing back, Adam Wilson found young Morgan MacRae who burst into the ball with pace to take play in to Wolfhounds 22 meter.

An unfortunate spill allowed the ball to be kicked down the field, where again the bounce of the ball didn’t favour the Bulls and the Wolfhounds scored to make the final score 33-50.

The result saw Henley Bulls finish in fourth place in Division 2 of the Zoo Sports Sheild with Bury St Edmunds Wolfhounds finishing as runners-up to runaway league winners Bournemouth.