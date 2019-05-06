Undefeated Abbey U15s wrap up league title in style

ABBEY U15s wrapped up the Berkshire Division 1 title after comfortably beating Bracknell U15s 47-7 in their final match of the season at Rosehill.

The home side were unbeaten throughout their league campaign and gained a winning bonus point in every match in a season that saw every player in the squad get game time.

After the final match of the season the team were presented with the league trophy from Abbey chairman Kevin Gingell.

During the season there were some hard fought wins against Newbury and Maidenhead, where Abbey’s fitness levels prevailed in the second half of these matches.

Team manager Ian McGowan said: “We are very proud of all the boys as they have worked really hard in training all season and deserve the reward of winning the league. We are lucky to have a talented squad of players and look forward to more success next season”.

Abbey U13s also won the Berkshire Cup titles in both Divisions 1 and 2 with both sides remaining unbeaten in their cup campaigns.