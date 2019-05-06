Hawks youngsters shine on end of season tour of Kent

HENLEY HAWKS U10s had a successful end of season tour to Kent last weekend.

Thirty-four players arrived at the Kingswood centre in Ashford for two days of activities and rugby following a successful season that has seen the playing group swell from 45 to 62 players.

After Saturday was spent doing activities the players travelled to Meadway RFC on Sunday where, along with other age groups from the club, they played matches against their hosts as well as Gravesend and Maidstone.

Late showers did little to soften the parched ground but the four Henley teams were undeterred and all combined to deliver committed and skilful rugby.

The Henley teams encountered some much larger players than in other games this season but were never intimidated and worked tirelessly in their tackling. The continuity of play from all four teams was impressive with Ewan Aitken scoring a hat-trick of tries.

The Henley A team won three and lost one match, the B team won all four of their games, the C team drew one and lost two while the D team won three and lost one of their matches played.