Dudding tips side to push for promotion next season

HENLEY HAWKS’ director of rugby says dropped bonus points, coupled with a couple of late defeats at the hands of their closest rivals, cost the Dry Leas side a stab at the end of season play-offs.

However, despite the Hawks finishing in fourth place, Nigel Dudding has tipped his side to be challenging for promotion next time around.

The Hawks finished their season with a 33-12 win against Bury St Edmunds in their final Division 2 South match at home last Saturday.

Henley finished their campaign level on points with third placed Tonbridge Juddians and just one point behind runners-up Canterbury and 19 behind title winners Rams. All the Hawks six defeats this season came against the three sides that finished above them in the league.

Speaking after the last match of the season Dudding said: “There is some frustration but the key target was a top four finish. Whilst we didn’t beat the top three sides we were unbeaten home and away by the other 12 sides in the league which showed tremendous consistency throughout the season.

“The frustrating element was that we dropped some bonus point opportunities both at home and away which ultimately might have secured the play-off spot, that coupled with last minute defeats against Rams and Canterbury probably proved that we are probably not quite ready yet.

“However this is a developing squad and compared with the last couple of seasons this is a massive step forward.

The previous season Henley Hawks finished in ninth spot with head coach Pete Davies stepping down after eight years coaching the side.

Davies was replaced by Luke Allen who, with the help of assistant coaches Tom Gardner and Andy Jones, turned the Hawks fortunes around in a short space of time from a mid-table side to a team challenging for promotion.

Allen, the club’s former forwards coach, joined Henley as a player in 2013 from Cinderford where he had had a successful playing career for three seasons. But he suffered a serious neck injury in pre-season preparation which limited his Hawks appearances to eight games.

Dudding added: “The new coaching team, in particular Tom Gardner and Luke Allen, have brought a renewed focus and attention to detail and supported by the rest of the coaching team have challenged players constantly to perform at the top of their game.

“However this is very much a team effort from all around the squad in particular the medical team who have worked tirelessly to ensure first class support.”

Looking ahead to next season Dudding sees no reason why the Hawks cannot be pushing for promotion. He added: “The majority of the squad will be staying and we will be looking to announce new members very shortly.

“There is no reason why we cannot be competitive again next season with a hunger and determination to push forward and strive for National League 1 status.

“This is an evolving squad who will have learnt a great deal from this season so next year promises to be even better. However there will be other clubs with the same ambition and next years challenge will be even tougher.”