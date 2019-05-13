Rugby club to remember players at friendly

A MATCH to remember two former Henley Rugby Club players will take place at Dry Leas tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm.

The friendly fixture between the Henley Vultures against a Henley President’s Invitation XV will feature former Henley players and guests.

The event will honour Simon Priestley, who collapsed and died while playing for the Henley Bears in January last year, and Adam Payne, who took his own life in October. Entry to the game is by donation, which includes a programme, The proceeds will be shared by the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and mental health charity Mind.

Adam’s sister Emma Payne said: “It’s lovely to remember Adam as much as possible, especially in such a way that he would have loved.

“He loved rugby and playing with his brother Matt and the Vultures made him so happy. The rugby club is an important aspect of our community and it’s lovely that they are supporting us, and Simon’s family, in raising money and awareness for mental health in what will be a fun day.

“I will watch Matt and cheer on the Vultures with my netball team after our match in Reading. We’ll be the ones with pom-poms!”

The bar will open from noon. After the game, the club will show the final of the Heineken Champions Cup final and there will be a barbecue.