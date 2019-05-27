Rugby forum

Monday, 27 May 2019

SUPPORTERS of Henley Rugby Club are being invited to give their view on its future.

The open forum will take place at Dry Leas on Tuesday, June 4 from 7.30pm.

Topics of discussion will include how the club can best provide enjoyable, social rugby for the community and events.

