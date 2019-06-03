Hawks take on Epsom

THE Henley Hawks 2019/20 season fixtures have now been released.

The side finished their Division 2 South campaign in April, level on points with third-placed Tonbridge Juddians and just one point behind runners-up Canterbury and 19 behind title winners Rams.

All the Hawks six defeats last season came against the three sides that finished above them in the league.

Head coach Luke Allen will already be looking ahead to September when the next campaign gets underway.

The club will welcome Leicester Lions, who are level transferred from National 2 North, along with South West Premier Champions, Bournemouth.

Henley will also take on Esher, who have been relegated from National 1, Sutton and Epsom, champions of London Premier, and Westcliff who defeated Barnstaple in a play-off match.

The first fixture of the new campaign sees the visit of newly-promoted Sutton and Epsom to Dry Leas on Saturday, September 7.

The club’s annual Christmas fixture will be on Saturday, December 21 against Old Redcliffians and the final game of the season is away at Sutton and Epsom on Saturday, April 25th.

Kick-off times for all fixtures will be announced in due course.

For the full fixture list, visit www.henleyrugbyclub.co.uk