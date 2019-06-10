Trio help Irish win

THREE Henley teenagers helped London Irish

U14s triumph in Lyon last week.

Zack Goforth, Harry Eckersall and Theo Szweda who were part of the exiles side that won the annual rugby tournament, overcoming not only the hosts but also Clermont Auvergne in the process.

Goforth, who skippered the side and Eckersall were also part of the Oratory Prep School rugby team that won every sevens tournament they entered last year, beating the likes of Caldicott and Millfield in the process.