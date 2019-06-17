Emery picks up two awards at club’s annual Dry Leas presentation evening

PLAYERS and supporters packed into Henley Rugby Club’s Dry Leas clubhouse on Saturday for the annual end of season awards evening.

Wasps’ Ashley Johnson was on hand to give out the awards to the various winners as they celebrated the successes of the last campaign that saw the Hawks narrowly miss out on a National Division 2 South play-off spot while Henley Women won the national plate competition.

Julia Etheridge won the most improved player of the year for the women’s side while Holly Williams took the crown for the coaches’ player of the year. Players’ player of the year went to Ellis Collins while Carly Hadfield, Tina Simpson, Ann-Marie Shrimpton and Anne Wheeler all received their 100 caps.

The Hawks’ supporters player and players’ player of the year awards went to Tom Emery while the player of the year trophy went to Xavier Andre. Gary Evans picked up an award for supporter of the year.

The James Comben Trophy, a new trophy in memory of the former Hawks player, for young player of the year was presented to Leo Webb.

Caps for 100 appearances were presented to Tom Hall, Tom Emery, Dave Manning, Xav Andre, Jim Hadfield and Tommy Haynes. A cap for James Comben was presented to his parents, Nigel and Liz Comben.

Bulls Player of year award went to Henry Penrose while the bulls young player of the year was picked up by Ben Venner. Edward Houghton won the Vikings player of the year.