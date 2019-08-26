Preseason setback for depleted home side

HENLEY Hawks Women gave debuts to five players as they went down to a 50-12 defeat against Sutton and Epsom Ladies in their first preseason match of the season at Dry Leas on Sunday.

Going into the match the Hawks, who have a squad of 40 players, named just 15 players in their match day line-up with no replacements due to holidays and players returning from injury.

The new Hawks coaching team gave debuts to Ange Mae, Caroline Robinson, Mia McCreesh, Allie Nelkon and Emily Bagguley.

Henley were dealt a blow when Zoe Franklin was injured in the warm up and had to leave the pitch after 15 minutes leaving the home side a player down for the remainder of the match against a side that had nine replacements on their bench.

The visitors took the lead from a converted try before the Hawks hit back when left winger Shannon Loney took advantage of a stray pass to sidestep the first defender and sprint home. The conversion was missed as the Hawks trailed 7-5.

Sutton and Epsom increased their lead with an unconverted try before a passing move ended with McCreesh chipping the ball over an opposition player before scoring under the posts. Fly half Gillian Thomas converted to level the scores at 12-12.

From this point on the visitors took advantage of their fresh legs from the bench and their extra player as they ran in 38 unanswered points.

Henley Hawks Women: Ange Mae, Tina Simpson, Lisa Tavinor, Samantha Page, Jennifer Kingman, Emma Bowring, Caroline Robinson, Cerys Hopkins, Emma Leeds, Gillian Thomas, Rachel Humphreys, Mia McCreesh, Allie Nelkon, Shannon Loney, Emily Bagguley.