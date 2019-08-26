Preseason challenge

HENLEY Hawks will play their final pre-season match before the league campaign starts next month with an internal game at Dry Leas on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

The squad will be split into two sides — Blues versus Gold — in a match refereed by ex-Henley and Premiership referee Dean Richards.

Supporters are welcome to attend with the clubhosue open and a barbecue available all evening.

Henley Hawks get their National Division 2 South campaign underway on September 7 when they entertain Bury St Edmunds.

Meanwhile Henley Hawks Women have a preseason game away at Richmond on Thursday. The game, which is being played at the Richmond Athletic Ground, kicks-off at 7.30pm.