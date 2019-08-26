Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Preseason challenge

HENLEY Hawks will play their final pre-season match before the league campaign starts next month with an internal game at Dry Leas on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

The squad will be split into two sides — Blues versus Gold — in a match refereed by ex-Henley and Premiership referee Dean Richards.

Supporters are welcome to attend with the clubhosue open and a barbecue available all evening.

Henley Hawks get their National Division 2 South campaign underway on September 7 when they entertain Bury St Edmunds.

Meanwhile Henley Hawks Women have a preseason game away at Richmond on Thursday. The game, which is being played at the Richmond Athletic Ground, kicks-off at 7.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33