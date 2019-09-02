Henley Hawks youngsters walk in footsteps of their rugby heroes

PLAYERS from the Henley Hawks youth teams had walked in the footsteps of their heroes at a day out at Twickenham on Sunday.

Representatives from each of the under-7 to under-13 age sides were met in the Grand Slam Suite by several England internationals, including former captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody alongside Ugo Monye and David Flatman from the men’s team, and former Henley player and World Cup winner Danielle Waterman from England’s Red Roses.

From there they experienced what it is like to arrive through the Rose and Poppy gates and be greeted by cheering fans, in the form of parents and family members, before making their way to the changing rooms via the players’ entrance.

In the changing rooms they were able to sit in the seats where only the day before heroes such as Owen Farrell, George Ford, Tom Curry and Manu Tuilagi had been following their 57-15 defeat of Ireland.

They then got to run out of the tunnel to huge applause and fanfare before standing and singing the national anthem in front of the West Stand.

Rugby activities on the hallowed Twickenham turf followed, with Henley coaches receiving some coaching insights from an RFU coach educator and then assisting with coaching on the pitch, alongside Red Roses players.

The teams were then called up to the royal box to be presented with medals by Moody.

After this the players were whisked off to the media room where they were able to quiz the England stars before heading back outside for a pitch-side barbecue. Family members also got to go behind the scenes as they were treated to a guided tour of the England dressing rooms, ice baths, gym and training areas.

The day was organised by Quilter as a reward for the handful of clubs to have been recognised as Quilter Kids First Champions in the 2018/19 season for the way they deliver player-focused rugby for all ages. Henley Hawks were named as Kids First Champions for February 2019.