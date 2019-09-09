Henley recognised for work promoting rugby in primary schools

HENLEY rugby club have received a national award.

Their Kids First & Juniors section were named Mini, Junior and Youth section of the year at the National Rugby Awards held at Twickenham Stadium last Thursday.

The club had strong competition as finalists from the likes of Ashington JW, Aspull and Little Lions.

Henley claimed the prize for its progressive approach to delivering rugby and for groundbreaking initiatives such as the PROP scheme, which has brought coaching to hundreds of primary school pupils throughout the Henley area.

The awards were created to honour the achievements of every rugby club in the country from coaches to players and supporters.

As finalists, Henley were invited to a special lunch held at Twickenham, with a reception beside the pitch and an opportunity to tour the England dressing room before sitting down for the awards themselves.

Representing Henley were former chairman Dax Aiken and his son, under-11s player Ewan, their head coach Max Tilney with his son Harry, who also plays for the under-11s. The four were invited on stage to collect their award from Sky Sports rugby presenter, Alex Payne.

Dax Aiken commented that this was the culmination of a three year plan where the club had set bold and ambitious targets for the type of inclusive family-oriented rugby it wanted to deliver for the Henley community and this was fantastic recognition of the club’s achievements.

The club received a glass trophy and a framed, bespoke version of the Daily Telegraph sport’s page featuring the new Henley girls’ team.