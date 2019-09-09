Hawks put through their paces

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN took park in a joint training session before a friendly match at RICHMOND on Thursday last week.

The session was led by the Richmond coaches and they worked on set pieces, including lineouts and scrums, and also fast-paced attacking play and counter attacking.

The training game was set up to allow both teams to run through their set plays and attack against live opposition in preparation for the start of the season.

The first half of the game started with a scrum which was won by Richmond. Henley started with high defensive intensity with big hits made by Simpson and Phillips, who was making her debut.

Richmond applied a lot of pressure in attack but Henley’s tenacity eventually turned over the ball which allowed for the new nine and 10 partnership of McNaney and Thomas to unleash Shrimpton to gain ground.

The hosts’ defence, however, was solid through their consistent line speed and they eventually turned over the ball and scored.

In the second half, the Hawks found it difficult to break through the Richmond defence and this allowed the hosts to regain possession and score again and ran out 25-0 winners.

The Hawks Women will play their opening league game at Dry Leas against Supermarine on Sunday, kick off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the team is hosting an Inner Warrior session on September 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm aimed at new players aged 17 or above to come and play. Players can be of any experience.

It is hoped that there will be enough players to launch a second team, which will introduce a healthy competition for places for the first team.

For more information and to register your interest, email harwoj@hotmail.co.uk or call 07775676192.