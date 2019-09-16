Hawks Women secure opening day bonus point league victory

HOME side Henley Hawks Women started their Championship South season with a comfortable bonus point win against Supermarine Ladies on Sunday.

The opening five minutes saw a nervous Hawks side allow Supermarine to have possession and score an early try which was not converted.

From the restart the Hawks bounced back with some good attacking play from Jemma Thripp who made a break down the wing but was tackled just short of the line.

A quick-thinking chip kick from Gilly Thomas took the ball over the try line but Supermarine got there first, which resulted in a 22 drop out.

Good pressure from Henley kept Supermarine close to their line and a driving maul from a lineout saw Katie Phillips score Henley's first try of the game to make it 5-5 at half time.

The second half saw the Hawks be more clinical and move the ball quickly from break downs. Henley’s second try of the game came from a turnover ball. A quick pass to Sam Page saw her carry the ball just short of the line but the support was there and she managed to offload to Thripp, who scored. This was converted by Mia McCreeh to put the hosts 12-5 ahead.

Supermarine had a good run of attacking play soon after but resilient defending saw the Hawks win a penalty to alleviate the pressure. Some more strong line breaks from Page as well as Nina Webb saw Henley make ground, the latter scoring Henley's third try, following a scrum on the five meter line and quick hands through the backs. Rachel Humphreys scored the conversion to make it 19-5.

The Hawks continued to press and kept Supermarine defending their line. With the visitors a player down following a yellow card to their number 10, Henley managed to capitalise on having an extra player. Solid forwards play eventually saw Lisa Tavinor take the ball over the line but this was not converted.

The Hawks kept coming with some good attacking play as they were determined to get a bonus point. The second to last play of the game saw Mia McCreesh score under the posts, which she converted to wrap up the scoring.