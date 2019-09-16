Rampaging Bulls off to flying start

HENLEY BULLS kicked off their Zoo Shield campaign with a resounding home win against Sutton and Epsom 2nds last Saturday in a match that saw the hosts give debuts to nine players.

Following a shaky start to the game, a turn over from Liam Goodison allowed the Bulls forwards to make inroads into the 22 before Charlie Dominy crashed over.

Charlie Wicks was pulling the strings at fly-half and it wasn’t long before good handling from the backs allowed Rhyan Scott-Young to use his pace to run in the corner.

The Bulls kept the pressure on and a driving maul from the forwards allowed Harry Jackson to break and and a support line from captain Andrew Stobbs saw him dash in.

The backs and forwards were combining well and giving the defence a hard time as George Probyn stole the ball from the line and stormed forward to set up a quick ruck, Elliot McPhunn seeing space behind to give Loick Bazzi a foot race to score.

The Bulls showed their willingness to keep the ball alive and a quick line-out was passed down the line to Scott-Young who made it into the 22, a quick ruck allowing Wicks to find the impressive Angus Hilton to go in untouched to make the score 33-0 at half-time.

In the second half the backs passed the ball out wide to make a break to the half way line for McPhunn to find Goodison who broke the defence to go under the posts.

A similar score came with good interplay by the backs which seeing Bazzi make a break and a good pass to Bellis who managed to keep his feet and score.

Soon after Khabouch went through the middle and on his shoulder was Hilton who sprinted in from 40 meters out. The same two players then combined again, Khabouch with an off load to Hilton who hit the ball at pace to sprint in from 40 meters out for his hat-trick.

A break from Bazzi was caught just short as the ball was recycled for Khabouch to power over. Wicks was pulling the strings which gave Scott-Young sprint in from 50 meters out.

The last try of the afternoon was scored by replacement scrum half Connor Serge, who had been lively since his introduction, as Khabouch made a half break before passing to Serge to race in untouched. Khabouch added the extras.