Debutants shine as Nuns ease to victory

ABBEY NUNS started as they mean to go on in Championship 2 South West with a 50-0 eight try demolition of Teddington Antlers in their first league game of the season on Sunday.

With three of the six debutants claiming tries — Alice Lawrence, Caz Shepherd and Precious Ampontuah — the Rosehill outfit showed their strength in depth under the careful leadership of their more experienced players.

Outside centre Alice Denton enjoyed a fine day from the boot, bagging 10 points from the tee including the conversion that took the Nuns to a score of a half-century.

Having been relegated last season from Championship 1 South, the Nuns were keen to make a marker early on and it was captain Annette Bevan who crossed in the first five minutes to put the Nuns ahead.

Vice-captain Annabel Hawkins crossed shortly after and Bevan completed her hat trick before half time, finishing off well-worked moves from a solid platform from the forward pack.

In the second half, the Nuns were eager for a bonus-point victory and strong carries from Fowler, Manning and Driver kept momentum high. Intelligent, high-tempo rugby kept the Nuns on the front foot and eventually rewarded debutants Lawrence, Shephard and Ampontuah with tries cleverly engineered by the whole team. It was converted by winger Pippa Robinson who scored the final try after an excellent trademark run from Denton, having been released by scrum half Ellie Rice.

Speaking after the game, Nuns head coach Lewis Jones said: “I’m pleased with how hard the team worked today; happy to see the new systems we brought in during pre-season working. There’s a few things to work on but all in all, a good start to what looks like an exciting season.”