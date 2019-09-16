Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Players wanted

HENLEY Hawks Women’s rugby team will be holding an inner warrior session for prospective new players at Dry Leas on Tuesday evening.

The session, which will take place from 7.30pm to 9pm, is for any female players aged 17 years and over of any rugby playing or non rugby playing background.

The team are recruiting more players with the aim of creating a second team.

For further information contact head coach, Joe Harwood on 07775676192 or harwoj@hotmail.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33