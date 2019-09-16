Players wanted

HENLEY Hawks Women’s rugby team will be holding an inner warrior session for prospective new players at Dry Leas on Tuesday evening.

The session, which will take place from 7.30pm to 9pm, is for any female players aged 17 years and over of any rugby playing or non rugby playing background.

The team are recruiting more players with the aim of creating a second team.

For further information contact head coach, Joe Harwood on 07775676192 or harwoj@hotmail.co.uk