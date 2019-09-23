Late home score deprives Abbey of losing bonus point

ABBEY opened their season with a defeat in a lacklustre game in the High Wycombe sunshine last Saturday.

The visitors scrummaged well, but suffered badly on the injury front, losing a number of key players during the game. Despite these setbacks, they battled to the end and were unlucky not to get a losing bonus point.

Abbey’s forwards got a good shove at the opening scrum of the game, but an early penalty was conceded but the High Wycombe outside half Matt Wardle sent the kick wide in what was his only miss of the afternoon.

A good tackle by outside half John Malivoire on Craig Murray gave Abbey their first decent possession, and winger Arron Ross ran 30 metres to get his team inside home territory. Second row Toby Staker and prop Gerry Sutherland carried on the attack, but possession was then lost.

Number eight Mike Beckly did well to protect possession at a scrum, and following a high kick from skipper Will Bevan Sutherland and second row Maurice O’Connell handled well before another knock on terminated the attack. After this a burst from flanker Guilliam Slaven started a promising move, but Abbey gave away another penalty.

There had been no score and little memorable rugby by the end of the opening quarter, and as the second quarter began Sutherland was replaced by Ollie Charlton. Then the first serious injury occurred. Abbey had won possession following a scrum 30 metres from their own line, but as he turned to pass the ball Bevan injured his foot and was helped off in pain to be replaced by Sol Wallis-Robinson, normally an outside half, in an unaccustomed position.

A few minutes after the change came the first score of the game. High Wycombe had been attacking inside the Abbey 22, and when the ball was kicked over the line flanker Joff Forber was obstructed as he chased it. Referee Emer O’Kelly had no hesitation in awarding a penalty try to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

Beckly and Shackleford took play into the home half once more, but Abbey suffered a further blow when Staker departed with an injury, Sutherland returning in his place.

Abbey’s pack was well on top at this stage, and a dodging run from Malivoire earned his side a penalty close to the home posts. In a confident move, Beckly, who was leading the side in Bevan’s absence, called for a scrum, and after the forwards had established a solid base Shackleford burst to the left. He was stopped just short of the line, but the forwards piled in and Sutherland powered over for a try. Shackleford converted to leave the scores level at half-time.

Abbey were about to replace Ed House with his brother George at the start of the second half, but it was noticed just in time that Limbrick was injured and off the field. Thus, both the brothers stayed on, with Ross moving to full back, the powerful Kieran Sweeny going to the wing and Beckly moving to centre.

Malivoire’s second half kick-off bounced into touch inside the home 22, and after High Wycombe failed to make progress from the lineout.

High Wycombe were soon on the attack again, and despite a good tackle by Sutherland on home skipper Tom Boardman, the home pack looked dangerous inside in the Abbey 22. The referee played advantage after an Abbey offence, but the penalty was not required because Wardle slotted over a neat drop goal to give his side the lead once again.

Abbey followed this setback with one of their best periods of the game. With play in the home 22, a fine shove at a scrum pushed High Wycombe back 10 metres on their own put in but a penalty was conceded. The home side worked their way back up the field again, and when another penalty was conceded Wardle landed a straightforward kick to make the score 13-7.

Just before the hour mark Abbey’s O’Connell went down with a leg injury and was helped off the field. Despite being injured earlier, Staker returned to the fray, and Abbey’s pack continued to look impressive. High Wycombe surged further ahead when Murray plunged over for a try in the 62nd minute, Wardle adding a good conversion.

At this stage there was a risk that Abbey might capitulate but they staged a recovery and looked the better side for the next 10 minutes.

Ross did well to catch a high ball and Ed House and Brown both ran well. When Abbey were awarded a penalty on the half way line they played to their strength and opted once more for a scrum, but after Wallis-Robinson and Ross made ground the ball was lost.

High Wycombe were penalised and then marched back 10 metres, giving Abbey the option of a five metre scrum. Possession was won, Wallis-Robinson broke to the right, and Slaven charged over for a try. Another kick from Shackleford cut the deficit to six points, and with 10 minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for Abbey their hopes of snatching the lead were short-lived. They were unable to clear their lines as High Wycombe sought to close the game out in the visitors’ 22, and when another penalty was conceded Wardle again found the target.

At 23-14 Abbey went in search of at least a losing bonus point, and seemed to have got what they deserved as the game entered injury time when Shackleford held his nerve to land a penalty from wide on the right. But in the final play of the match, Forber latched onto a loose Abbey clearance and set off on a 25 metre run to the line for what was the try of the match. Wardle’s conversion ended the game, and Abbey were left with nothing to show for their efforts.