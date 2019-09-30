Experienced hosts too strong for Abbey

A RELATIVELY inexperienced Abbey squad battled bravely and showed great team spirit in defeat at Marlow last Saturday in a match that was switched from Rosehill because the pitch was too hard.

The home side ran in six tries, with winger Sam Hindley claiming a hat trick. In reply, the visitors worked hard for their two tries, both of which went to hard-working flanker Ed House.

Abbey went behind inside 40 seconds as Marlow winger Stuart Jordan caught the kick-off inside his 22 and burst up the right touchline before cutting infield. Abbey winger Dan Norville stopped him, but the ball was quickly moved to the left and Hindley sprinted clear to score. Fullback Chris Witney attempted the conversion, but he hooked his kick to the left of the posts.

Marlow broke through for the second time in the 11th minute when Witney’s pass put Hindley in the clear. The winger sprinted round to touch down under the posts, leaving Witney with a simple conversion.

Abbey began to settle into some sort of rhythm in the next few minutes, with winger Jack Brown impressing with a clever dodging run. Stevenson drove well and young scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson put Marlow under pressure with a high kick.

Ed House stole possession with a turnover and centre Sam Andrews sent a long kick into the home 22. Marlow won the lineout and drove 15 metres, but after they lost the ball another good run from Brown put Abbey on the front foot but the ball was knocked on.

Abbey conceded a penalty, but after the Marlow lineout throw went wide, Shackleford drove into the Marlow half. Soon after this, another promising move was spoiled by the penalty for crossing, and Witney stretched his side’s lead to 15-0 with a 35 metre kick.

Abbey dominated territory for the next few minutes, with Beckly, Wallis-Robinson and Shackleford all to the fore. The visitors’ scrum looked very solid, and Staker, Stevenson and Ed House took play closer to the home line. Wallis-Robinson nearly found full back Alex Langford-Pollard with a long kick into the home 22, and the final action of the first half saw Staker running well before being tackled into touch.

Three changes were made at half time, with Ollie Charlton, Josh Stitt and Max Boucher coming on for Sutherland, Ed House and hooker Matt Hart.

Abbey attacked well, with Beckly and Stitt handling well, but the move was halted when Staker was held up. Then, at long last, Abbey won a clean lineout ball through Staker, and they instantly benefitted, with Shackleford making 15 metres to the right. Minutes later the centre was punching holes in the home defence yet again, with Beckly and Andrews in close support. The visitors then received a boost when Spicer was shown a yellow card. Shackleford struck the resulting penalty brilliantly, and Abbey finally had some points on the board.

Marlow tried a short restart kick, and almost at once Abbey lost their man advantage when Charlton was carded for stopping the home side from playing the ball. Witney was wide of the target with the subsequent penalty, and Abbey defended well for the next few minutes, with Boucher running well to take play clear of the visitors’ line.

Marlow broke clear again in the 57th minute, and a long pass from centre George Jafari put Jordan clear, the winger crossed wide on the right, and Witney made the score 22-3 with the conversion.

Beckly made a 25 metre run when Abbey were next in possession, and Wallis-Robinson, Staker and Malivoire carried on the move. When Marlow attacked again a tackle from Boucher stopped centre Charlie Cotton, but the home side soon had a full team again with Spicer returning from the bin. At the same time, Hart returned to the action, replacing Stevenson.

Staker got another good clean catch at the next lineout and Shackleford made 10 metres with another strong run. Charlton’s bin time ended soon afterwards, and this coincided with Sutherland coming on for Staker. Marlow had been looking more and more threatening as the half progressed, and after 64 minutes hooker Stuart Silvester dummied on the Abbey 22 metre line and sent flanker Ian Thomson on his way to score his side’s bonus point try. Another good conversion from Witney made the score 29-3.

Ed House then returned to the field, replacing his brother, and Abbey enjoyed another good spell of possession. Malivoire sent up a couple of testing high kicks, Shackleford looked as dangerous as ever when in possession, and Charlton and Wallis-Robinson both made ground. Stitt made the first of a series of good lineout takes, and after another Shackleford burst, Ed House took the ball and stormed over the line under the posts. Shackleford added the straightforward conversion to make the score 29-10.

Sutherland made 15 metres from the restart kick, and Staker returned to the field in place of Andrews. With two minutes of normal time remaining, Hindley was put in the clear again and ran in under the posts to claim his hat-trick, Witney again converting.

Soon afterwards, Sutherland was injured again, and when he came off Abbey decided not to replace him as the other players on the side lines had all received knocks. This caused no immediate problems for the visitors, and after great lineout work from Stitt, Wallis-Robinson dodged his way to the shadow of the Marlow posts. The ball was recycled, and Ed House burst clear to cross the line again. This time Shackleford could not convert.

Abbey tried to attack once more, but Marlow pinched possession in last play and a long, looping pass sent Hindley over the line and he passed the ball to Cotton, who touched down for his side’s final try. Witney’s hastily drop-kicked conversion went wide.