Vikings conquer on travels

HENLEY VIKINGS ran out convincing winners in their first match of the season away at local rivals Marlow 2nds last Saturday.

Early season unavailability had forced the Vikings to forfeit the previous week’s game against Wheatley and Marlow were to provide the visitors a stiff challenge.

This proved to be the case as the Vikings conceded an early converted try before Henley started to defend well and build their own attacks, and they were soon on the scoreboard with an unconverted try from Toby Stephens.

Henley started to dominate the line-out through Chris Parrott and Andy Unsworth, and put regular pressure on the Marlow line, which resulted in tries for debutant Duncan Zacks and skipper Craig Johnstone. Guy Rawsthorne kicked a penalty and two conversions to put the visitors 22-7 up at half-time.

The Vikings came out strongly at the start of the second half and increased their lead after Rawsthorne finished off a strong break and good interplay from the Vikings and the successful conversion saw Henley well clear at 29-7.

However, Marlow responded well through their impressive centre partnership and reduced the lead with a well taken score.

The game continued with both sides taking turns to score, and the last two tries for the Vikings were scored by Unsworth and a second try for Zacks, who was justifiably awarded the man-of-the-match award.

The Vikings picked up a bonus point for scoring six tries in the game that saw the front row play well with flanker Dan Foley stepping in at prop for absent players and Tom Grenfell shining at hooker.