Discipline lets Bulls down late in game

HENLEY BULLS narrowly lost out in their second Zoo Shield fixture of the season at home to last season’s champions Bournemouth 2nds on Saturday.

Despite a couple of late changes to the team, the Bulls started brightly as Murray Bellis broke the Bournemouth defence, captain Andrew Stobbs was on his shoulder and a hand off saw him crash over the try line only to be held up.

The Bulls kept up the pressure with a dominant scrum through Rory Mason, Henry Penrose and Stobbs, but the Bournemouth defence stood strong.

The pressure soon told as another scrum allowed scrum half Archie Van Dijk to dive over. The Bulls backs were now full of confidence and moving the ball around swiftly.

A turn over from Jake Lovatt from the Bournemouth lineout saw him sprint away to take play up to the Bournemouth 10 metre line where a quick recycle saw Samir Khabouch put the ball out the back to Harry Jackson who fed Conan Osbourne to race in from 40 meters.

Bournemouth came back into the game and were making hard yards. A missed penalty from the visitors led to some quick thinking from Khabouch and a short drop out to Huw Evans saw him collect and give the ball back to Khabouch who took play up to Bournemouth 10 meter line. Again, good hands from the backs saw the impressive Bellis coast in under the posts as the Bulls led 21-0 after 30 minutes.

From that moment onwards, the momentum swung and Bournemouth started to gain the upper hand in the forwards. A driving maul allowed them to score out way just before half time.

The second started slowly for both teams with both sides making mistakes and not be able to put any phases together.

It was the Bournemouth forwards that got a hold of possession and holes started to open which led to the next score. The Bulls’ discipline was also becoming an issue which led to a penalty.

The home side then sprang into life as some hard yards made by Jackson and Connor Morrison led to some good quick hands from the backs allowing Rueben Norvill to dance his way over to give some breathing space for the Bulls.

A mistake of the kick off saw the Bulls under pressure which led to a yellow card. Defending with a man less saw the pressure build up and eventually told with Bournemouth scoring in the corner.

Bournemouth came straight back from the kick off and more ill discipline from Bulls allowed a kick into the corner and a five meter lineout to defend. Bournemouth took the ball cleanly and set up a maul to score to take the score to 28-27 to the Bulls with two minutes to go.

The momentum was fully with Bournemouth and it was the Bulls’ discipline that let them down again, giving a 35 meter shot at goal, which the visiting kicker slotted with ease.