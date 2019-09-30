Lunnon scores hat-trick as visitors are put to sword

HENLEY HAWKS made it three from three with an emphatic 10-try triumph against Bournemouth at a sun-drenched Dry Leas on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks got off to the perfect start with a try after just one minute with Ewan Fenley spotting a gap in the visitors’ defence and running in untouched.

Henley were playing with real conviction and intensity, leaving the visitors shell-shocked. It was only a matter of time before the Hawks extended their lead and a break from the outstanding Fenley fed in Sam Lunnon for the first of a hat-trick of tries for the Hawks captain, just eight minutes later.

Alex Sutherland put the visitors on the scoreboard with a well-taken penalty, but the gap was extended further just before the half hour mark after patient build-up play from the home side saw Lunnon’s off-load picked up by Scotty White to cross the whitewash. Understandably, the baking hot conditions was causing several stoppages in play as both sets of players were in need of regular re-hydration.

Henley continued their domination, and the try bonus point was secured when the ever-present Lunnon crossed over again just four minutes later.

With the Hawks now scenting blood, further good running from Fenley saw George Wood cap off a fine team try in the corner. Ben Bolster, who was immaculate from the tee, added the extras with another conversion, this time from out on the touchline.

However, the visitors fought back strongly at the end of the half, and scored their first try of the game just before the break with captain Alan Manning burrowing over, leaving it 35-10 to the Hawks at the interval.

Despite making a couple of enforced substitutions during the half time break, Henley started the second period in the same way they started the first. Lunnon and Bradley both made yards in the opposition half, with replacement fly half Elliot McPhun crossing in the corner.

The Hawks were now putting together some good moves and substitute hooker Brad Cook went over for a brace of tries, the second being a break from near the half-way line showing real power and pace to go in untouched. Lunnon’s third try ten minutes later cemented the Hawks win, and number eight Alex Bradley ran in Henley’s 10th try to cap a fine afternoon for the home side.

Late tries from Gareth Roberts for Bournemouth made the scoreline a little more respectable for the visitors, but the Hawks will be buoyant heading into their first big test of the season this coming Saturday at Taunton.

Henley Hawks: O’Neill, Robinson, Griffiths, Burrage, Wood, Bolster (McPhun, 40 mins), Fenley, Primett, Emery (Cook, 44 mins), Hughes (Deacon, 52 mins), Albon, Hyde, Lunnon, White (Hall, 44 mins), Bradley. Replacement not used: Hinton.