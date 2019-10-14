Faulkner’s tries earn side first point of campaign

ABBEY picked up their first Southern Counties North point of the season following a much-improved performance on their first visit to Shipston-on-Stour last Saturday.

The visitors scored the only points of the second half after trailing 15-5 at the break, and with more discipline and patience when in sight of the home line they might even have won the game.

The losing bonus point, coupled with Didcot’s heavy defeat at Aylesbury, has ensured that Abbey are now off the bottom of the table.

Abbey made a disastrous start, going behind to a try just inside the opening minute. Second row Toby Staker caught the kick-off cleanly and scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson sent a high kick into the Shipston half, but the home side ran it straight back, and winger Tobi Faulkner showed tremendous pace over 50 metres to score in the right corner with the conversion missed.

Abbey launched an attack straight after this early setback, with Wallis-Robinson releasing impressive prop Conor Slaven for the first of many ground-gaining drives. Skipper Mike Beckly and flanker George House carried on the attack, but Abbey were nearly in trouble when outside half John Malivoire’s pass was intercepted. Shipston had been caught offside and Malivoire’s kick set up a lineout in the home 22. Flanker Ed House tidied up a loose line-out tap, and after good handling from Wallis-Robinson and prop Adam Postlethwaite, winger Christian Floyd was tackled into touch just short of the line.

Abbey continued to attack, and they produced an impressive shove at the first scrum. A second strong scrummage earned them a penalty close to the home line, and Malivoire opted to go for touch. Staker took a good catch and the driving maul was set up nicely. A controlled effort by the forwards saw the maul work to perfection, and hooker Jake Leach plunged over for a ninth minute try to level the scores. Centre Charlie Shackleford saw his conversion attempt drift wide to the left.

Staker was taken out illegally when attempting to catch the restart kick, and Malivoire used the touchline well. With the line-out won, Wallis-Robinson and Postlethwaite combined to send lock Chris Shaw away on a 10 metre burst. Beckly supported well, but a penalty was conceded on the halfway line. Winger Max Boucher did well to steal possession when Shipston tried to move the ball wide, and Abbey counterattacked effectively.

Abbey conceded a penalty and were then marched back 10 metres for arguing. Subsequently, Shipston looked dangerous, with hooker and captain Matt Corby taking on the surprising role of touch-finder to good effect. His kick to the corner from a penalty saw his side come close to scoring a try, but three attempted drives were foiled by sound Abbey defence.

The visitors were penalised right under their posts and James slotted over an easy kick to put Shipston back in front. Abbey conceded another penalty soon afterwards, prompting a warning to Beckly about persistent offending. At this point Abbey replaced Ed House with Jack Brown.

A good run from Boucher took Abbey to the halfway line, but a knock-on spoiled the move. Shipston attacked well from the subsequent scrum, only to be halted by two mighty tackles in quick succession from Slaven.

At this stage of the game the home scrum improved markedly, and Abbey were shunted back 10 metres at one set piece. Shipston were twice penalised while in the ascendency, and good touch kicks from Malivoire relieved the pressure.

Abbey couldn’t keep possession in the ensuing line-outs, and as half time approached Shipston went in search of a second try. They achieved their aim three minutes before the break thanks to a fine run from James. The outside half created space wide on the left and Faulkner proved he could score on either wing by running over to touch down in the corner. James added a good conversion, and there was time for just one Abbey attack courtesy of Beckly before the half time whistle sounded with Shipston leading by 15-5.

Abbey had the advantage of the slope in the second half, though not the wind. With Ed House back on the field in place of his brother, they attacked well in the early minutes, with Postlethwaite and Staker prominent. Malivoire kicked a penalty to touch, Staker won the ball, but sloppy handling saw possession lost.

Shaw, Beckly, Limbrick and Boucher all made ground with good runs, but whenever Abbey got into a decent position they conceded possession by knocking on.

Abbey then scored just after the hour mark. The catalyst for the score was the sin-binning of Shipston flanker George Bird. Abbey won good ball from the penalty and a concerted drive saw Slaven cross the line close to the posts. Shackleford’s simple conversion reduced the deficit to three points, and it was now anybody’s match.

At this stage Shipston seemed to raise their game again, with winger Matt Daniells getting very close to the visitors’ line. With 11 minutes remaining, James attempted a penalty kick at goal, but the ball dropped wide to the left.

After this, Abbey stepped up a gear, with Slaven very much to the fore with his driving runs. A high kick from Wallis-Robinson resulted in an Abbey penalty, and Malivoire made ground with another good touch kick. Leach came off at this point, with Brown returning to the action.

Bird’s sin-bin period was now over but Abbey continued to look dangerous. A clever kick ahead from Malivoire forced Shipston to touch down over their own line, and this handed Abbey a great opportunity to attack from a five metre scrum. Sadly, just when they needed to be patient and composed, they rushed things and conceded a penalty. It was the closest they were to come to scoring any more points, as Shipston spent the final five minutes in Abbey’s half.

The visitors had the put-in to the scrum at last play, but they were in their own 22 and could make little progress. When Shipston retrieved possession they kicked for touch and a close game was over.