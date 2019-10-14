Nuns secure first away win of campaign

ABBEY NUNS secured their first away Championship South West 2 win of the season with a 22-32 victory over league newcomers Portsmouth, which was far from comfortable at times.

Although the bonus-point was wrapped up on the hour mark, it was the Nuns who initially struggled to gain control over the game.

After a seemingly bright start, with winger Pippa Robinson regaining Ellie Rice’s ball from kick-off, the Nuns looked the smarter team but basic handling errors and discipline around the break down prevented them from getting an early try.

Finally prop Hollie King broke the deadlock and crossed in the corner, showing great strength for her maiden try of the season.

Portsmouth responded well with strong forward carries, dominating the Nuns at the breakdown and forcing desperate cover tackles to be made. Flankers Fern Edgar and Alice Lawrence were instrumental in leading the away team’s defensive line but more indiscipline impeded the Nuns from regaining possession.

Eventually, Portsmouth scored two tries in quick succession — the first team to take the lead over the Nuns in any game this season — although missed both conversion opportunities due to the strong wind.

It was the Nuns who had the last say of the half however, after an intelligent read and quick hands from vice-captain Annabel Hawkins released full-back Annette Bevan to run in from half-way to level the scores.

The second half brought the wind to the Nuns’ backs and their game plan, led by fly-half Abi Wall, changed dramatically to suit the conditions, which now favoured the Nuns. Wall and Rice kicked well, pressurising Portsmouth’s fullback, and the resulting chases saw three quick tries for Robinson, Bevan and Denton, securing the bonus-point for five tries. It was a period of good, flowing rugby for the Nuns which showcased glimpses of their devastating full potential; well-worked backs moves off a solid scrum which turned over three balls against the head.

Portsmouth once again responded well and capitalised on yet another dip in Nuns’ discipline which saw Edgar and centre Karen Pacho yellow carded in quick succession for repeated offside offences. Buoyed by an extra player for twenty minutes of the second half, the home side scored twice through their prop and winger to close the gap to ten points, securing them the losing bonus point.