Blue Coat march on

SONNING’S Reading Blue Coat defeated Marlborough College in the Natwest Plate first round last week.

The score was 15-15 at half time and the tie could have gone either way. However, the sheer determination and belief saw the Blue Coat School score 12 more unanswered points to secure their place in the second round.

Tries for the Blue Coat School came from Will Griffiths, Louis Brown, Josh Harris and Keiran Burgess with Sam Jolly adding two conversions and a penalty.

The defence held strong with players throwing their bodies on the line to defend the try line, despite numerous attacks from Marlborough.