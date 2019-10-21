Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blue Coat march on

SONNING’S Reading Blue Coat defeated Marlborough College in the Natwest Plate first round last week.

The score was 15-15 at half time and the tie could have gone either way. However, the sheer determination and belief saw the Blue Coat School score 12 more unanswered points to secure their place in the second round.

Tries for the Blue Coat School came from Will Griffiths, Louis Brown, Josh Harris and Keiran Burgess with Sam Jolly adding two conversions and a penalty.

The defence held strong with players throwing their bodies on the line to defend the try line, despite numerous attacks from Marlborough.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33