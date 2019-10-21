Monday, 21 October 2019

Thurrock prove too strong for Hawks

HENLEY Hawks Women suffered a further defeat in their latest Championship South 1 clash at Thurrock on Sunday.

A fierce start from the Hawks saw a determined team put instant pressure on the opposition and encamped themselves in Thurrock’s territory.

The Hawks looked dangerous in possession and created a number of opportunities in the first half.

A break down the wing, saw Thurrock score and convert the first points of the game. This did not dampen the spirits of the visitors but instead initiated a counter attack and the move was finished well by Emily Bagguley assisted by Nina Webb 12 minutes later.

A determined attitude saw the first half end in promising fashion despite the hosts scoring again to lead 12-5 at half-time.

Heads held high and targets set, the Hawks proceeded to hold their ground and make Thurrock work hard for the ball as the visitors defended well in their own half.

However, in the 56th minute Thurrock scored again to lead 19-5. Numerous halts and injuries saw Hawks’s chance to claw themselves back into the games slip away and Thurrock capitalised on minor errors.

Two promising breaks from the Hawks’ backs had them ruing missed chances, which prevented them from adding to the scoreline. The home side broke away and added to their score with several more tries.

The Hawks’ players’ player of the match was Nina Webb while Katie Phillips was named coaches’ player of the match.

