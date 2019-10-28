Visitors have no answer to dominant Henley Vikings

HENLEY VIKINGS continued their run of victories with a comprehensive rout of Princes Risborough at Dry Leas last Saturday.

Last-minute disruptions due to illness, and the late pull out in the warm up from captain Craig Johnston with a calf injury left the hosts with a squad of just 17 players. However, this did not inhibit a fast start from the Vikings, as Toby Stevens crossed after five minutes after several phases of strong play and recycling. It took another 20 minutes for the next try to be registered against a side who were third in the league at the start of the game. The Vikings were dominant but made too many errors when more composure would have led to several tries.

Eventually, a strong break from a scrum by number eight Adrian Smith, who had an immense game on his seasonal debut, put scrum half Micky Molloy in for a try. Further scores were added before half-time by Luke Rosier and Tim Waghorn as the Vikings’ handling improved and the constant pressure on Risborough led to gaps in the defence. Two conversions from Pete Kerins, also impressive in his first game this season, made the half-time score 24-0.

The second half started in similar vein to the first when former Chinnor man Pip Seymour, now in his preferred position on the wing, scorched in after just two minutes.

There was to be no repeat of the Risborough resistance in the second half, and tries flowed at regular intervals. Waghorn, Seymour and Stephens all crossed for their second scores, and not to be outdone, Sam Quelch and Tom Durrant both bagged a brace.

All 12 tries were scored by the backs, with Kerins converting five and Quelch two to make the final score 74-0.

The forwards were dominant throughout, led by Adrian Smith and Andrew Unsworth in a match in which the whole side put in a good shift.