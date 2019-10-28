Young Bulls side ease to victory

HENLEY BULLS ran out comfortable winners in their latest Zoo Shield clash at Ealing last Saturday on a match played out on a narrow pitch.

The game started at a quick pace with both teams willing to move the ball about. The Bulls solid defence and pressure led to an interception from Huw Evans who sprinted away and found winger Conan Osbourne who scored under the posts.

The Bulls started to make inroads into the Ealing defence by going direct via the forwards as impressive carries from Harry Jackson, Liam Goodison and Elliot Deacon took play into the 22 and good composure and patience soon saw George Griffiths dive over under the posts.

Griffiths, who was making his comeback after injury, soon broke away and found Guy Rawsthorn who drew the fullback and gave a simple pass to Elliot McPhunn to score under the posts.

The next try came from a turnover from debutant hooker Tom Grenfell after a tackle from Joe Cook, also making his debut, allowed a clever box kick from McPhunn into the corner. Jackson won the ball to set up a drive towards the posts before Griffiths darted over for his second on the half.

The Bulls were denied a try after Loick Bazzi was given the ball in space, set off around the defence only to be brought back for a foot in touch. The Bulls defence then forced a knock from Ealing to having an attacking scrum in the 22, Jackson broke off the scrum and good hands from Rawsthorn and Bellis put Bazzi in as the Bulls led 31-0 at half time.

Early in the second half good carries from Bellis and Henry Penrose allowed McPhunn to throw a dummy to ease to the line for his second try.

The Bulls, now in full flow, were starting to stretch the Ealing defence and gaps were starting to develop and one was taken from Rawsthorn, who sprinted in.

Ealing came back into the game as penalties allowed them to kick into the corner where an effective catch and drive saw them score in the corner.

This score pushed the Bulls to raise their game and with some quick aggressive rucks, strong carries saw George Wood, on as a second half substitute, power his way over.

Bazzi went over for his second try of the afternoon after a quick line-out from Archie Van Dijk found him in space and he used his speed to go over in the corner.

The Bulls, playing at a high pace, were creating problems and holes for the home defence as Jake Lovatt broke through to score.

Rawsthorn played a side step to break the line before offloading to Bellis who sprinted in from half way. From the kick off, McPhunn broke away from the base of ruck, up towards half way, where he found Osbourne who was on his shoulder, who showed a clean pair of heels to sprint in.

More phases were put together by the Bulls that saw space created for Van Dijk to drive over in the corner.

Soon after Van Dijk weaved his way through the tired defence to score to wrap up the comfortable win for the young 16-man Bulls squad.