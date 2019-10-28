Abbey hold on to secure their first win of season

ABBEY survived a nerve-shredding final few minutes to record their first Wadworth Southern Counties North victory of the season last Saturday, writes Mark Hoskins.

The win was based on a dominant display by the home pack, marshalled well by coach Luke Harding, who stood in for injured skipper Will Bevan at scrum half. Replacement second row Jeremy Knights produced a masterly performance in the line-outs, while outside half Sol Wallis-Robinson looked increasingly confident as the game evolved.

Flanker Ed House won the ball from the kick-off, but after Harding’s high kick, Stow controlled possession in the early stages.

A good tackle from centre Christian Floyd halted Stow flanker Jim Wood, and when Abbey were awarded the first scrum of the game skipper Mike Beckly controlled the ball well.

Abbey conceded two penalties and from the second of these Adams hit the target to give his side the lead.

Abbey looked more lively from the restart, with Staker and Ed House both prominent. Winger Arron Ross linked well with Limbrick, and after a good shove at the next scrum Abbey won a penalty. Unfortunately, Wallis-Robinson’s ambitious kick failed to find touch, and after Stow had cleared the ball Abbey knocked on possession.

A massive effort at the ensuing scrum gave Abbey the ball against the head. Wallis-Robinson, Limbrick and second row Chris Shaw all handled, and when the ball was returned to Limbrick he was high tackled by centre Ted Holmes. Holmes was shown a yellow card and Wallis-Robinson’s successful goal kick levelled the scores after 17 minutes. Flanker George House rescued possession at the next line-out, and a good tackle from Harding on his opposite number forced Stow to concede a penalty. This time Wallis-Robinson sent a touch kick 40 metres up the left touchline, and a good phase of play followed the line-out with Postlethwaite, Slaven and Beckly all involved.

Eventually the ball was moved wide to the right inside the visitors’ 22, with Harding, Ross and Staker all handling before Slaven was forced into touch just short of the line. Stow cleared the ball well but a great run from Limbrick put his side in another good position. Ross made further ground and Stow conceded another penalty. Wallis-Robinson found a good touch again, but a crooked throw halted Abbey’s progress. With the sin-bin period at an end, Stow got inside Abbey territory once more, but Beckly again controlled possession well at the base of the scrum. However, Abbey were penalised once more, and after receiving treatment on the field, hooker Jake Leach was replaced by Jack Brown. Adams lined up what was again a fairly straightforward kick at goal, but he struck the ball badly and it drifted wide to the left.

Abbey made the mistake of trying to run the ball from their own line and possession was lost. Stow moved the ball swiftly to the right, and winger Freddie Roberts had plenty of room to cross for a good try. Adams’ conversion dropped just wide of the posts.

Abbey changed both their second rows at this point, with Knights and Josh Stitt joining the action. Shortly afterwards, the home pack won a penalty inside the Stow 22 and Wallis-Robinson reduced the deficit to 8-6 with a simple kick.

Abbey began the second half impressively with Harding, Wallis-Robinson and centre Sam Andrews running well. The home forwards took control and from a drive Ed House went over for a try on the left. Wallis-Robinson converted to put Abbey ahead for the first time. From a line-out, which was on the Abbey ten metre line, the forwards began a remarkable driving maul, taking play 30 metres before winning a penalty. They secured an extra ten metres thanks to Stow’s indiscipline, and Wallis-Robinson kicked a good goal to give Abbey a 16-8 lead after 48 minutes.

A run from Postlethwaite took play to the halfway line, but possession was lost and Ted Holmes ran back at Abbey. Maude took the centre’s pass, and a good run gave him a try to the left of the posts. Outside half Jacob Collett took over the kicking duties, and his successful conversion made the score 16-15. With 12 minutes of normal time remaining, Ed House returned in place of Beckly, and shortly afterwards Abbey were given an unexpected boost when Ted Holmes was sent off following a second yellow card.

Knights won the ball at the next line-out, and a good drive earned Abbey another penalty. This time Wallis-Robinson sent an excellent kick to the corner, and at last Abbey had a throw in close to the Stow line. Knights won the ball, the expected forward drive followed, and Stitt plunged over for the all-important try in the left corner. Wallis-Robinson made a great effort with his touchline conversion attempt, but the ball bounced wide off the crossbar. At this point Shaw replaced George House and Leach came back on for Brown.

Soon after the restart Stow upped their game and instantly looked dangerous. Ed House was sin-binned, and after Abbey had successfully defended at a Stow line-out, another penalty was awarded to the visitors. This time skipper Harry Gaden took a quick tap, but when play was close to the home line Stow were penalised and Wood was sent to the bin. This left Abbey with 14 players against Stow’s 13.

With normal time nearly up, Knights secured another line-out and Abbey moved away from the danger area. Beckly returned for Leach as the game entered injury time, and soon afterwards Slaven limped out of the action. This meant that the final minutes would feature uncontested scrums.

A penalty was then conceded and Stow kicked to the home 22. The match was deep into injury and Abbey conceded another penalty from the line-out. Stow elected to take a scrum and a last desperate attack looked on the cards but the visitors knocked the ball on, Abbey secured possession and Wallis-Robinson’s kick for touch brought the game to an end.