Abbey secure bonus point despite narrow defeat on their travels

ABBEY failed to build on their first Southern Counties North win of the season as they narrowly lost out at Wallingford last Saturday.

The opening minutes of the game were dominated by a large Wallingford side, who brought physicality and hard running lines, however the Abbey defence was organised and tough and the awful conditions meant the home side knocked on and the visitors secured their own scrum and cleared their lines.

The Wallingford line-out was dysfunctional as Josh Stitt proved to be a handful at the front of the line and the first of several turnovers was won. This reprieve was short lived as for the next 10 minutes Wallingford brought the ball back into the Abbey half and played a large amount of rugby in the visitors’ 22.

Once again, the Abbey defence was stoic and destructive with big offensive tackles coming from Edward House, Connor Slaven and Josh Stitt.

Jack Brown earned a penalty on the Abbey five meter line and allowed Wallis-Robinson to clear the lines. The Abbey line-out, unlike their opponents’ was good and organised and the visitors enjoyed a brief period of attacking ball as the Wallingford players appeared to tire.

Hard running lines from Connor Slaven, Gerry Sutherland and Mike Beckley earned Abbey a period of sustained pressure in the Wallingford 22 but a knock on allowed the pressure to be released.

Wallingford kicked well and regained possession in the midfield, only to lose it again to a knock on. Abbey secured the scrum and scrum half Luke Harding sniped from the base and found himself exploiting a gap but Abbey failed to secure the ruck and Wallingford earned a quick turnover, spun the ball wide, and the scrambled Abbey defence was not enough to prevent an offload and Wallingford’s first try just before half time.

Abbey started the second half brightly and were the more dominant side in the opening phases, securing good gain line successes through the hard running of Postlethwaite, Sutherland, and Floyd. Abbey recycled the ball well but failed to turn this pressure into points, as the weather took its toll and a knock on ensued. This allowed Wallingford to clear their lines.

A good kick from the Wallingford fly half found open space, Abbey could not react, and Wallingford regathered inside the Abbey 22 in space which meant that Wallingford scored their second try. The conversion was missed and the score was 12-0 with 25 minutes still to play.

Wallingford regained the deep kick off and cleared their lines once again, the kick was spilled by Matt Ellis due to the conditions, however, despite having the advantage, a reckless tip tackle resulted in an Abbey penalty on half way, and a yellow card to the Wallingford right wing. Once again Abbey applied sustained pressure, with a string of pick and go phases from the base of the ruck, that gained yards. Abbey found themselves deep in the Wallingford 22, and the vision of the half backs coupled with a good skillset from Wallis-Robinson, resulted in an offload over the top of the Wallingford player to Sutherland who crashed over for Abbey’s first points of the game. Wallis Robinson converted.

Abbey dominated every aspect of the game for the next 20 minutes, applying sustained pressure and the ball hardly left the Wallingford half. The Abbey scrum was dominant and the line-out functioned well given the conditions but the sustained pressure did not result in further points, and Abbey had to settle for a losing bonus point.